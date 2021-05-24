Cora Yao was born to a large, close, loving family in Beaumont, Texas, 15 miles from the Louisiana border. “My 3 siblings and I had a blast! Our yard backed onto our grandmother’s yard. Her father, my great grandfather, a carpenter, was always around fixing things, and sometimes ‘Papa’ would sneak us treats. We were a close family, and my memories were happy ones.
“My great grandfather was a lay minister, and we loved going to Sunday School, studying, and hearing ancient stories from the First Baptist Church. Our family was the center of our universe and this family support and love gave us great comfort and confidence...I still feel it today.
“My grandmother was a WWII pioneer with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She is photographed wearing a dashing hat and high heels with her gang of women workers ‘manning’ the switchboard…I grew up knowing women could do a lot!
“We lived in Jackson, Mississippi during my elementary school years, where my father and his brother worked for an air conditioning and refrigeration business. We were surrounded by cousins, aunts and uncles and new friends. We would play outside till dark and then race in for dinner. All the parents in the neighborhood kept watch over all the kids, and we understood the expectations they had for all the kids. Even with four kids and work my mother played piano in our home, and it was quite a feat to bring that baby grand along with us when we moved from Texas when I was 5.
“Next stop was New Orleans, where my father worked for [General Electric]. He had a special talent for fixing things and had his choice of jobs. In [New Orleans] in middle school, I met a mix of Cajun French, Catholics, Jews, African Americans and glimpsed how much more cosmopolitan life was in cities.
“Our mother and we four kids sang in the First Baptist Church Choir, which led to choir trips in nearby states. Benjamin Franklin Senior High was [New Orlean’s] first magnet school, and after that I attended Louisiana State University (LSU). Three years of my Nursing program were taught in New Orleans, where nearby, my future husband was studying engineering at Tulane University. We married and he joined the Air Force.
“We lived in Kansas until my daughter Jamie was born and my husband went to Vietnam. Jamie and I lived with my parents until we could be reunited, then we headed on to Florida and Mississippi. Karen was born in Biloxi [Mississippi], shortly after Hurricane Camille subsided, after living in the concrete shelters. Biloxi was our last southern assignment. I was happy to have good neighbors, and for two blocks all the backyards were available to all the kids for a common play area. Everyone helped each other, and the kids and mothers had fun.
“Germany, in 1970, was my first move outside the south. For the next four years we got to know the villages of Morbach, Sembach and Wiesbaden, living in private housing for much of our time. The girls could walk to the bakery in the village, and we could all stop at the pub. We got to know our villagers. During our last year in Germany, I returned to my nursing career, working in maternal and child nursing in labor and delivery, savoring the new babies and offering support to new parents.
“Our next assignment was the Pentagon, and while living in Virginia I worked in our county’s Health Department as a school nurse each morning, and offered public health clinics each afternoon. This enabled me to reach children and families who otherwise might not have a health safety net for care.
“During this time, I obtained a master’s degree in nursing in maternal and child nursing from Catholic University, which had a terrific nursing program. Over time I was recruited to join other medical professionals who consulted on issues of quality and standards of care, best practices.
“Over the years I joined Blue Cross/Blue Shield’s medical review team and stayed on for 19 years. We audited hospital departments for fraud and abuse, as well as provided education on billing practices. Later I consulted Medicare staff.
“In 2009 I retired at 65 to live in Ithaca, near my younger daughter and her marvelous family. Just like when I was a child, my family is nearby, and my grandsons can walk to my house around the corner and we can be together often.
“I loved Ithaca as soon as I was unpacked, and I have spent time supporting the Ithaca Kitchen Cupboard to address food insecurity, to feed the hungry. Through Area Congregations Together (ACT) I have been part of solving community issues. By bringing together the talents of individuals of various faiths, solutions evolved that are acceptable to more people in need. Through monthly meetings ACT shares amazing local resources with liaisons from many congregations. I have again been able to work with people of all religions, creeds, beliefs, and backgrounds.
“I continue my medical consulting business as well. Not a month goes by that someone does not call me about an abrupt hospital discharge of a patient in need of care and questions about Medicare and insurance coverage. Understanding the intersection of Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance and the vast resources available to assist patients in need has enabled me to assist many people to understand their options and their rights.
“Since I was a child in a small southeastern Texas town, I have had a wonderful time in each chapter of life. I’ve met fine people, had lots of fun, and have been able to share what I have and what I know to help people I have met along the way. I always felt loved by God and my family and I have felt so blessed. My Mother encouraged us to share our bounty, to reach out to others, and to be open to all views…I have traveled a long way from my birth to reach Ithaca, but this feels like home now. Neighbors, friends, and St. John’s Church keep me involved and feeling the goodness of community.”
