ITHACA, NY -- In the beautiful town of Ithaca, Christa Núñez is savoring a resplendent late autumn, as kids romp around the Learning Farm, brushing a well-loved goat, sheep or bunny. Unbeknownst to us, Christa is building a blueprint to connect us all to the wonders of the natural world. “Everything we do on the Farm, we bring to schools,” she said. “School children at Enfield Elementary School are experiencing what life on the farm is like: learning, growing, eating, discussing how best to grow food and co-create healthy communities together through what we are calling the Equitable and Edible Farm School.”
At the Learning Farm, children from kindergarten through high school are seamlessly connected to the biodiverse, vibrant work of nature. And the same vibrancy is accessed on school grounds just down the road in Enfield. “Fruits and vegetables are planted, and devoured, beloved animals are brushed and fed, cleaned and cared for,” Chrisa said. “Our healthy plants, our trees, the waterfall and pond…We use outdoor spaces to create a fun, healthy model for communities and schools to bridge the gap between experience and education. It is where real learning begins.”
“We are in our second year at Enfield Elementary School where we are thrilled to be piloting our student learning program. Principal Keith Harrington, Assistant Principal Aileen Grainger, and [Ithaca City School District’s Equity and Inclusion Officer] Mary Grover are key players in this vibrant partnership. We figure out each step together. Keith and I wrote our latest grant for the ever-generous Park Foundation. Enfield teachers are on board as the nutrition and anti-racism-based curriculum continues to build in tandem with farm school infrastructure including a greenhouse, hoop house, chicken coop/run, raised beds, outdoor learning pavilion, working orchard, sensory garden and scholar’s forest, plus garden beds.”
Field trips to the farm create a natural bridge by which the children can gain a multicultural, multilingual perspective on what farming is: a community where all voices can be heard and where all backgrounds can be empowered, to embrace healthy food systems.”
On the farm, the after school program and summer program children are given daily exposure to the great outdoors, as well as multicultural experiences like sushi-making and Japanese garden architecture, double-Dutch jump roping, West African cuisine, native plant and pollinator symbiosis study, indigenous basket weaving, so that working parents can feel secure that their children will be having lots of fun in a safe, healthy setting, connected to their community.”
Recent emails from parents to Christa say things like: “I am so happy that my kiddos get to spend after school with you and your fantastic staff and other campers at your amazing location. Historically, both of my younger children take a long time to come out of their shells. It was a joy to see them so happy and comfortable at pick up. It really makes my heart feel so good and grateful as a parent. Thank you!”
While programming has been piloted at Enfield Elementary School, the Learning Farm after school program will begin taking students K-12 from all schools in the Ithaca City School District, with bus transportation provided, beginning in 2022. The waiting list is open. Students in K-5 are guided and supported by counselors in training (high schoolers), and leaders in training (middle schoolers) who learn childcare, child development, leadership, group collaboration, safety and first aid. “The older students help create activities and teach the little ones. Their input and guidance are vital to the success of the program.”
As Ithacans, Enfielders and community members hear about the lively happenings, Christa is welcoming more local farmers, contractors, volunteers and observers. “Local farmers have visited our school and shared tips and insights they have garnered throughout sometimes a lifetime of farming, or several generations of ancestors working the land,” she said. “Contractors have dropped in to help build infrastructure large and small — raised beds and a greenhouse, sheep shed and farm animal pens. There’s nothing sweeter than to complete a project successfully together, having gained new skills and developed talents along the way with lots of help from others.”
Woven throughout the joyous times are the issues that our little people will face increasingly as they come of age. Christa said: “Early on, we begin to lift the veil on how food is produced on huge industrial agri-business farms — how things are done when small farms go under and animals spend their entire lives in dark, dirty warehouses, separated at birth from their mothers…As equity is declining in America’s local food chain, we must be and are solution-oriented. It is our responsibility to do better. Our children are the leaders of the future. Together we plant in healthy ways, we care for our precious Earth and our neighbors. We learn to tread carefully in the natural world, trying to disturb as little as possible the miraculous ecosystem we depend upon. The choices we make today will determine our tomorrow and our tomorrow’s tomorrow.
“As we live and learn, we share our growth with our partner school district, then New York State, the region and beyond. When young children are supported and empowered in their embrace of the natural world, we can rest more securely in the knowledge that we’ve done all we can to protect the environments in our care and ensure the natural regeneration of all that Nature so generously provides to us.”
Stay tuned for a late winter announcement about an exciting guest coming to the Equitable and Edible Farm School.
