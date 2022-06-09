ITHACA, NY -- Christa Núñez of the Learning Farm and Khuba International in Ithaca has purchased 14 beautiful acres in Danby. In development with the Town of Danby, a plan for construction of homes and gardens will begin later this year. While it is exciting whenever a family is able to build a home, this land will become the home to families seeking to farm this property, as part of Khuba International’s Quarter Acre for the People (QAP) project.
“We hope to integrate youth education, sustainable agriculture and community development through hands-on programming and inclusive partnership-building in Tompkins County,” Christa said. “Our activities seek to engage and empower community members impacted by racism, redlining, genocide and colonization, and families who, despite historic trauma, seek to build healthy lives on this land. We support Black and Indigenous community members who wish to forge their own land and food empowered paths.”
According to Christa, the families who will be embarking on this project have been meeting and discussing their vision for their cooperative development on this lovely land. As collaborators decide to grow mushrooms and berries, raise bees and sheep, plant orchards, and market their homegrown products, they are also considering what cooperative structure will best support harmonious co-dwellings and co-stewardship of land.
“We have been dining and talking at the Learning Farm and sending food to each other’s homes and then eating and talking over Zoom meetings,” Christa said. “Families have been getting to know and develop trust for one another and this landmark undertaking. As friendships deepen, the families are feeling their way to balancing individual family ideals with group projects. And on top of all that, they realize they are creating a blueprint for future cooperative land projects.”
The families participating in this endeavor — both on the newly purchased Danby land and other QAP farming cooperative projects — are diverse in themselves and hail from communities in the Caribbean, Vietnam, Ghana, Brazil and African Americans whose ancestors built this nation, but were kept from enjoying much of its benefits. Some are folks who have rented homes from wealthy landlords and corporations and wish to break cycles of marginalization and disenfranchisement.
Now, together, they begin their gardens and plan their own homes. Many of the participants are seasoned farmers, shepherds and gardeners, some with strong relationships to local farming networks. Some have had their own garden plots or labored on local farms; some are new to it all and eager to learn.
“Building projects will be a combination of learning opportunities for new landowners to realize dreams around culturally relevant architectural planning and collaborative building endeavors,” Christa said. “The Black-owned construction firms, ARDM Enterprises and TP Work Pro, will be consulting on projects as well. Cooperative participants, Yao Foli “Chacha” of Ndor Ecovillage [in Ghana] and Jay Smith, an Eco-Agricultural Activist and Food Justice Advocate, contribute their extensive knowledge and experience in farming, land stewardship, environmental protection, composting, permaculture, and land-centered healing to the project. As cohort members work on developing bonds of cooperative trust, models for self-governance, and a group method for working out the design of the communities, the breadth of knowledge of cooperative members brings the rich and diverse heritage and Indigenous ways of being on land. They aim to heal and support an array of dignity-affirming and collaborative opportunities for all.”
In addition to the guidance of Town of Danby Planner David West, Assemblyperson Anna Kelles, and the Cooperative Development Institute, Christa also mentions Groundswell Center for Local Food and Farming and the Youth Farm Project as primary partners in this work to support farmers in realizing their land visions.
“These entities have provided land access, asylum, opportunities to grow and sell culturally relevant crops, youth leadership, and technical and financial support to many interested farmers over the years.” Christa cites their input and work as vital for a vision for food and land security in our region.
For more information about these projects, go to the websites KhubaIntl.org and LearningFarm.org, and contact khubainternational@gmail.com
Stay tuned for news of Shirley Sherrod’s upcoming visit to Ithaca. Revered for her powerful role with Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), she is famous for her role in the Pigford case, which highlighted the disparity in USDA support for Black farmers. The settlement of this case enabled Mrs. Sherrod to create a large community farm where Black farmers can create networks of business development and cooperation and find refuge in sustaining food systems of their own making. Collaborators in this event include Cornell’s Small Farms Program (Anu Rangarajan) and Global Development Department (Scott Peters) in conjunction with Building Bridges (Laura Branca), Youth Farm (Astrid Castillo & Katie Church), Social Ventures (Jeff Furman and Sara Hess).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.