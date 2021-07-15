ITHACA, NY -- Chantelle Farmer moved to Ithaca in 1980 for her parents’ work at Cornell, and has lived in the Ithaca area ever since. During high school, Chantelle was hired by the local start-up Ironics, then located on the inlet, where one of her parents worked. “I was like an administrative assistant. I was a do-whatever-was-needed person. I continued at Ironics while I later attended college. I answered phones, did copying, but I also started to learn programming from some of my co-workers.”
Both of Chantelle’s parents are engineers. Her brother works in genomics. The pull of nature and nurture toward a technical field was strong.
After graduating from Lansing High School in 1987, Chantelle moved across town to Cornell’s College of Engineering. “I enjoyed the flexibility of the program: No engineering student had to declare a major their first two years of study. This gave me time to explore many different aspects of engineering, in addition to the valuable elective courses I took outside of engineering at Cornell.”
After sampling various engineering programs, Chantelle graduated from Operations Research and Industrial Engineering. “This is sort of the ‘business of engineering.’ I found I was drawn to optimization in particular: ‘What’s the best way to arrange airline schedules, to redesign an intersection with many feeder streets…What is the most efficient way to do things?’”
Utilizing her ability to create optimal solutions to engineering challenges, Chantelle began her post-collegiate career as a project manager. For several years after college, she helped her employer’s team to manufacture computer components. Over time, however, she realized she was a “software person” at heart. She moved on to a role managing computer systems at Ithaca College, serving as their webmaster on the newly created world wide web.
From Ithaca College, Chantelle moved to Cyrus, a local web development company, where she helped to create websites for all kinds of clients — large and small — such as a local real estate company, an online bookstore, and a dating website. “Cyrus was a really fun job. I learned a lot about business, creating so many different kinds of sites to meet the expectations of such different clients.”
Chantelle then joined a San Francisco-based start-up, but after a few years, the company was sold, and she returned to Cornell to complete a master’s program in information science in professional studies. “The MPS program at Cornell gave me the flexibility to take courses in related areas. I was able to take classes in the Business School, which was a huge opportunity to learn more about entrepreneurship.”
After graduating in 2013, Chantelle joined Stayful, another San Francisco-based internet start-up focused on boutique hotel booking.
But by 2016, Chantelle was thinking about creating her own start-up in her own hometown. “I had become hooked on teaching group fitness classes. Indoor cycling was my first love, so first I envisioned a cycling studio in Collegetown. Over the years I had trained in and taught some of the Les Mills exercise classes — BODYPUMP, RPM and BODYFLOW, so over time, the vision evolved into something bigger.”
Chantelle and business partner Sue Manning (also a programmer) spent time mulling over various components of an optimized business plan with a mentor from the Small Business Development Council, a program from the Small Business Administration.
In 2017, Chantelle and Sue opened the doors to FLX Fitclub, in temporary digs in the Clinton West Plaza. Almost as soon as their door was opened, old and new fans rushed in, and the business grew quickly.
Now Chantelle celebrates group fitness in FLX Fitclub’s current home of two years. Almost 30 classes are taught each week, from early morning into the evenings, and on weekends.
Ironically, this ideal location — adjacent to GreenStar, with plenty of parking, located beside the inlet — is in the same building where Chantelle worked so many years earlier when she was employed by Ironics. Only now has she optimized the use of that old familiar space into an optimal area for group fitness and into a business that is good for their participants, good for conscious waterside development, and good for Chantelle and Sue. As Chantelle figured out, when we optimize, all stakeholders can prosper.
