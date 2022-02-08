Catherine Gooch was 5 years old when she and her brothers saw that some children lived with extra challenges.
"Denise, my sister, was a beautiful, bright, healthy 7-year-old when she suddenly fell ill with encephalitis,” Catherine said. “She was in a coma for three months. Doctors advised my parents to have her institutionalized. This was common in the 1970s. They said if and when she came out of the coma, she would not be a productive citizen. The encephalitis [internal brain injury] resulted in severe cognitive, physical and emotional disabilities, epilepsy, deafness and aphasia…Our parents refused to listen and brought Denise home.”
Denise has required 24-hour care since she was stricken. With no hesitation Catherine’s family pivoted into the around-the-clock world of caretaking. It became second nature to advocate for a loved one living with disabilities.
Most of us can’t imagine how Catherine's daily family life was modified to accommodate the needs of a child with severe brain injury.
“Our family moved to Howard County, Maryland, since that county offered the richest programming for our sister,” she said.
But eventually essential programming was abruptly discontinued for Catherine’s sister.
“Over the years our parents and then we, the siblings, were told our sister had too much cognitive strength to require cognitive or auditory or mobility services…or she had too little,” Catherine said. “She was too deaf to be eligible for a certain program, or she was not deaf enough.”
Catherine observed up close and intimately what it took to keep healthy, affordable programming in place.
“When we were all adults, my brothers literally grew sick from the effort of raising families, having careers, and attending to the needs of our sister. Denise has suffered a series of traumatic falls and injuries due to her special needs,” she explained.
After marriage, Catherine and her husband, Curt, along with their first two children moved to Ithaca so that Curt could begin his position at Cornell in 1999. They loved the expansive natural areas and their new home, but traveled as frequently as possible to share care of Denise.
In 1999 an interdisciplinary group of Ithaca College faculty submitted a grant to the college: physical therapists, occupational therapists, recreation therapists and speech therapists wanted to enhance students’ academic understanding of disabilities and increase interprofessional education and collaboration by linking them with community members in need of programming following stroke.
When the grant was awarded, Catherine was the ideal program manager to create and run the day-to-day operations. She brought to the new project her years of providing therapy in clinics and hospitals affiliated with University of Maryland and Georgetown University, as well as in smaller non-profit hospitals and community agencies, and her participation in community initiatives/programming. Catherine also brought her vast experience of being a caretaker and an advocate.
Plus, anyone who has interacted with Catherine Gooch will tell you, “Wow, is she upbeat, no matter what challenges she is facing, whatever she is juggling. She remains poised and encouraging.” Catherine, a legend now in therapeutic circles, describes how for the launch of the Center for Life Skills project she had to win over local doctors and healthcare providers to recruit enough community members to participate. She composed press releases, reached out to local agencies and programs, and spoke wherever she found an invitation. Community members eagerly signed on for this visionary program. Now, each semester, there is a waiting list to participate.
Not long ago, the Center for Life Skills celebrated its 20th anniversary. Clinical assistant professor Catherine Gooch, CTRS, MS Ed., hired to lead this program still oversees the day-day to programming she originally designed with her colleagues. Center for Life Skills assists people recovering from stroke with mobility, communication, cognitive functioning, leisure and daily life skills (getting out of bed, into and out of wheelchairs, cooking, dressing, etc). And there is plenty of time for fun during class time. Participants, IC students and faculty take field trips or therapeutic outings (recently to the Museum of the Earth and holiday shopping), cooking and baking (éclairs and pasta dishes), doing group physical games and sharing conversations.
As Catherine watches each semester unfold, she observes the group come together. But she is also aware of the challenges these students and these adults may have had to overcome to arrive at class at 9 a.m. three days a week each semester. She observes how students and participants gain from each other.
“I love teaching, my clinical work, and advising students in the pre-health professions,” Catherine said. “Taking students to professional conferences has been invaluable for them to see therapists and for therapists to learn what engaged students can present when trained in our Center for Life Skills.”
For more information about the Center for Life Skills, visit www.ithaca.edu/hshp/clinics/lifeskills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.