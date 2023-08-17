Growing up in Bloomington, Indiana, Angela went with her parents to watch her 5-year-old sister practice and perform gymnastics. Not to steal the show, Angela would do somersaults on the sidelines. So, Angela began gymnastic lessons too, before she turned 3. By the time the girls were in 1st grade, they would go from school to practice to arriving home, tired and hungry, with homework to do. “ Gymnastics taught me practical time-management skills, goal setting, relationship-building, positive team dynamics, and discipline to keep striving for more skills by practicing day after day, year-round. And we loved gymnastics! We become aware of our bodies, learned to minimize injuries and to appreciate intricacies of the body during movement.”
Angela explains that being a gymnast left her with a few broken bones and concussions, which introduced her to some fine physical therapists. When considering college, Angela narrowed her choice down to four outstanding, but competitive Physical Therapy programs. “My sister was studying at Syracuse University, so that clenched the deal. Ithaca College had a renowned 6-year undergraduate through doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) program, and that was my first choice…Plus they also had a fine Gymnastics program.”
Clinical internships play a central role in IC’s renowned DPT program. Jill Mayer, Angela’s professor, and mentor introduced Angela to a quadriplegic patient, recovering from a spinal cord injury. “I went home and cried. I saw how important it is for the therapist to greet and interact with the patient, and establish rapport…Professor Mayer focused on each patient as a person, not as a disabled patient…Jill taught me to focus on what can this person do? With a power wheelchair? With other assistive devices? What is possible that we can together achieve?”
In August 2018 Angela was awarded her DPT degree. With degree in hand, she set her sights on becoming a Neurologic Certified Specialist and headed to the Schuyler Hospital for her first job, while applying for neurological residencies. Angela’s upbeat, energetic, engaged manner was warmly received by her new mentors: “This cohesive, team-oriented group of talented professionals provided me with invaluable guidance, and I admire and savor their friendship and guidance ever since.”
Next Angela headed to the Rochester Regional Health Center for her one-year neurologic residency. “This was one of the best years of my life.” I saw the impact of the neurologic PTs one-on-one relationship with patients and observed what a lifeline touch is to injured people. Together with my six PT mentors we designed and implemented a plan for each patient.
During the first year of COVID, Angela’s next job was in a long-term acute care hospital. Despite the serious injury of the patients, often requiring ventilators and IV medication, Angela and two other specialist worked with 8-10 patients, along with the medical staff.
In Chicago, Angela worked in a “hospital skyscraper of neurologic diagnoses.” Each floor focused and treated patients grouped according to diagnosis. On the 25th floor Angela was part of the locked door traumatic brain injury floor, serving severely physically, cognitively injured, and challenged patients. “It was a passionate, all-consuming life amongst experienced specialists, whose skill was enhanced by physical, emotional and cognitive bonding with the patients. And lots of human touch.”
When her Spanish- speaking patient Diego (pictured with Angela for this column) arrived in a barely conscious state, communication was challenging. “I stopped by his room and would talk “with” him. As he began to recover I would wheel him to other floors, take him outside…but not a word from Diego. After a month, one day when I greeted him, he responded “Hello.” That was the beginning! After much work together Diego returned home, and he sent me a note: “Thank you for treating me like a person.”
By the time Angela had worked in such varied settings and widened her network of fellow neurologic PT specialists, she had achieved her Board Certified Clinical Neurologic Specialist certification. With so many options available, Dr. Jill Mayer again advised Angela: Dr. Mayer was headed to Buffalo, New York. She advised Angela to apply to Ithaca College to become the instructor for Dr. Mayer’s IC classes.
Since January 2023, Dr. DiFransesco ( PT, DPT, CBIS ) has led neurologic labs and clinical coursework at IC, including in the award-winning Center for Life Skills at Longview where IC PT students work with former stroke patients.
Much as Angela is honored to be selected by IC, and as satisfying it is to instruct and mentor IC students, as they follow in her footsteps in the program she savored and graduated from 5 years ago, Angela felt there was one missing piece she for so long planned to provide.
Angela found that piece when she signed on to offer Neurologic PT services to individual clients through Reilly Physical Therapy. “Anne Reilly, the founder of Reilly PT, is so focused on the patient experience. She provides so much support for each client, working in the community, her patients love her. I knew this was the missing piece.”
