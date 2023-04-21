Across from the entrance to Ithaca College, sits South Hill Business Campus, a 288,000 sf commercial building on 56 acres at 950 Danby Rd. National Cash Register owned this sprawling industrial building where the workers assembled printers that fit inside cash registers, ATM machines and gas pumps for the printing of receipts
NCR, a successful national corporation, was looking for a more diverse staff, and in March of 1984, Linda Luciano was hired as an industrial engineer. Eventually, Linda became the facility manger, responsible for the maintenance of the building and equipment.
In 1994, NCR sold the Ithaca division to Axihom, who ran the building for the next 10 years. As Axiohm increasingly outsourced the production of their equipment, the huge factory space grew emptier and emptier, and the building was put on the market.
As activity in the building was dwindling, a building tenant, Ithaca Space Systems, knew they might need a new home That’s when, Andy Sciarabba, local CPA, and developer (See Ithaca Times, Community Connections January 18, 2023) was contacted by Michael Stamm, Executive Director of Tompkins County Area Development. “Andy, can you help Ithaca Space System, up at Axiohm, find a new home?” Working with architect George Breuhaus, Andy offered to design a building and build it on land he owned, within the budget the client had set.
In the meantime, Andy became familiar with the Axiohm property and spoke often with Linda Luciano, Facility Manager. He assessed the task of remediation of contaminants, the arduous, risky long-term project of renovating 140,000 square feet of empty factory space, filling it with paying tenants, replacing several hundred drafty windows with energy-efficient replacements, and overall building upgrading overall energy efficiency and overdue building maintenance throughout the building. Then addressing the other remaining 148,000 sf of the building—renovating, renting, managing.
ANDY: “There was a four-story office building, a 2-story factory, and a 2-story addition. Two enormous hot water boilers heated the entire premises.”
Linda: “If one of the boilers went down, we were in an emergency… Now we have an energy efficient CHP system (Combined Heat and Power) with a series of independent Munchkin boilers, and our own team can maintain them...”
The one condition Andy set for this possible purchase (after researching the possible obstacles, the property’s strengths, and weaknesses, and gathering close friends to join him as partners) was unusual.
Andy: “I said to Linda: I’m not going to buy this building, unless you come with us.”
And Linda replied: “I’d love to.”
She explains: “I loved this building from the first day I started here. This little chunk of industrial property.”
After Axiohm’s demise, Linda was ready for a new challenge, and she felt sure she and Andy could create something in this vast industrial space.
Andy worked with the Town of Ithaca’s Planning Board transforming the former single-purpose zoning for this property (Industrial) into the South Hill Business Campus, via inclusion in the Town’s Planned Development Zone, which permitted Andy to rent to a wide variety of tenants, including professional, industrial, and service tenants.
Andy and Linda recruited new tenants and then redesigned space to accommodate them. The South Hill Business Campus has been transformed into an unusually attractive, comfortable, quiet, welcoming space, where professional, industrial, and service tenants share favorable evaluations of this locale.
Close to downtown Ithaca, yet situated on a lovely spacious site, with creative and competent behind-the-scenes management, this project works remarkably well for all kinds of tenants and their patrons. Gadabout delivers adults to The Gym for exercise, supervised by a charming Ithaca Youth Bureau team. TCAT buses pull in front of Serendipity Catering, known for its terrific staff, who deliver and serve exquisite fare for weddings, celebrations, graduations. (Heads up: Call now, so you can snag a date and time.)
When one takes in Gallery Night at SHBC, walking through Artist Alley one encounters an array of artists, potters, craftsmen, and metalsmithery artisans, with plenty of parking nearby. Festive and far from the fray.
The Wellness Center, has a wide variety of independent health providers, including therapists, chiropractors, massage, acupuncture and audiology practitioners who are integral for community members scrambling to address aging parents, kids and Covid, remote workers and interventions to help people remain as healthy as possible, while we face down pandemics, emerging strains of flu and viruses and the stress and anxiety of what’s next?
Beyond the anchor tenants, CBORD, eCornell and Primet Precision Technology, the building provides professional office space for architects, financial planners, and law firms. It has lab space for startups and well-established companies, and is the home to local not-for-profits, as well as international organizations. Space on the roof is rented to radio and internet providers and dock space is rented out for storage.
When potential tenants look at relocating their business to SHBC, they find an amenity-packed facility featuring conference venues, food service, and a gym along with an attentive staff, plentiful parking and an atmosphere of community. Add in the fantastic lake views and reasonable gross rental rates and they are sold.
All these different enterprises come and go in various wings of this immense, sprawling building. Yet, the South Hill Business Park never seems crowded, Plenty of space, plenty of goodwill, plenty of action…In the near future, The New Life Presbyterian Church, will become part ofSHBC, with Sunday services that can accommodate 150 parishioners.
Linda reflects: “When NCR was here, the goal was the product manufactured. When Andy bought the building, the building became the product.”
Asked to what their success was owed, both Linda and Andy praised their staff, which does 80% of the design implementation as industrial space has been converted to host a very varied 132 tenants’ base: “Our team does the construction, electrical, flooring, , painting, landscaping and maintenance.”
Linda said that working with Andy was essential. “Andy’s input is invaluable. He knows how to do everything. He has done everything. He knows everyone and he is calm and laid back.
Andy’s assessment: “We are a success since Linda is in charge of the building.” And as we toured this elegant, yet efficient amazing conversion, anything visitors admired was met with Andy’s attribution “Linda did that”…”It was Linda’s idea”…Or simply a shrug and “Linda.”
