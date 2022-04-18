ITHACA, NY -- Amy Layton joined Cornell’s human resources in 2008 and is renowned for investing herself in the outcome of all assignments, large and small. Those who know Amy describe her as exuberant, energetic, generous, candid and funny. Very few people know that Amy is also a resourceful, loving caretaker, devoting hours before she begins and after she completes her job. Colleagues that know that Amy is a caretaker, note that despite the unusual demands Amy faces each day, no one has heard a single complaint, outcry for pity.
Here, she tells the story of how she ended up in Ithaca:
“I grew up in a small farming town in New Jersey. After college studies I worked with my mom at a local radio station in New Jersey, where I was able to learn administrative and office skills. I also got to record commercials! Growing up I gained a love of music from my mother, so it was wonderful being surrounded by music all day at work with her!
“I fell into a human relations (HR) job in a manufacturing environment by accident and started developing my HR talents. From there I moved to a high-tech company and spent many more years in HR. I loved it there, and still talk to my old colleagues years later.
“I went to work for a large bank in New Jersey, also in HR. In my banking job I was encouraged to volunteer, and I volunteered with the [United Service Organizations] at Fort Dix because my grandfathers had served in the military. The volunteer work included “missions” at 2 a.m., 4 a.m.…. never at a “normal” time! At my first mission, I saw a soldier who at first looked like someone I had worked with years before, so I chatted briefly as I served him food, and I never gave it another thought…
“A year later that very same soldier returned on a flight, and I was working that mission again! It was 4 a.m., everyone was tired, and I vaguely remembered meeting him a year earlier. He had left his wife and children to serve overseas, so he was anxious to get home to see them, but he had combat injuries that required treatment. And he had just been served divorce papers when he landed, so he was pre-occupied.
“Due to the extent of his injuries, he was stationed at Fort Dix’s Warrior Transition Unit (WTU) for a few months for assessment and treatment. He had physical injuries that could be seen, and some that couldn’t, including a traumatic brain injury (TBI) resulting from several explosions overseas. The WTU worked in conjunction with the United Service Organization (USO) on all the missions, so we spent time together.
“We became good friends over the few months he reacclimated to the U.S. and to being separated from his family. Eventually we became a couple after his divorce, and he retired from the military due to his injuries. His parents were both seniors and his father had Alzheimer’s, so we decided, in 2008, to move to New York to take care of his parents and be near his kids.
“I am the caregiver to my husband. As a result of his extensive injuries from field explosions, he suffers pain in his hips, shoulders, feet and neck. Due to the TBI we have to remain aware even when he performs basic tasks, like turning on the stove, since he may not remember to turn it off after use. He has choking problems when he eats, so we don’t eat out much. Due to balance issues, we are constantly on the alert to prevent falls. We are lucky so far that my husband has some mobility.
“His injuries have required him to spend three months in a TBI treatment center in Georgia,; and he has gone away for other extended treatment periods at Walter Reed Military Hospital.
“He has a culinary flair and loves to share; his homemade canned goods and charcuterie are loved by all! We discovered last summer that our crotchety old pear tree, that everyone tells us to cut down, gives us tasty pears that make a phenomenal jam. He loves to garden (though I do most of the backbreaking work) and we can’t wait for spring.”
When Amy is not attending to her Cornell job and not accompanying her husband to his endless stream of appointments, they both remain busy at home. Engaged caretakers for four rescue dogs, one cat and three fish, they also tend their land, which they love.
Before long Amy and her husband and their flock will be busily turning up soil and planting more trees. We hope to circle back soon to learn about juggling work and home care.
