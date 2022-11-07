William L. Jones, 84, passed away peacefully on October 22 rd with family present. Bill, son of the late Eunice R. and John Paul Jones, lived most of his life on the Perry City Rd family property where he grew up. Bill was an outdoorsman with a deep love and knowledge of nature. He was a talented arborist working with homeowners to maintain the health of their trees. He was a skilled climber that many a passerby stopped to watch as he fearlessly scaled the tall trees. Along with tree-care, Bill built several log-cabins often helped by sons John Paul and Eric. When he wasn’t building log homes or caring for trees, Bill enjoyed cooking, gardening, and woodcarving. Many appreciated his cooking and wild berry preserves along with his quince jam and apple butter. He was an entertaining storyteller relaying personal experiences and the history of the neighborhood in humorous ways, as many Bar Angus and Rascals goers will recall. He generously shared his home with friends as well as many beloved cats. Bill is survived by his wife Judy Jones, sisters Susan Loberg of Santa Barbara and Deborah Jones (Barb DeWall),
sons David (Katee), John Paul (Cheryl), Eric and daughter Amanda Hunt of Sarasota. Bill is also survived by five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and nieces Jan Asher (Howard) of Oji and Michele
(Jay) of Summerland, CA. The family is grateful to Dan Thompson and Hospice staff for their caring support. A celebration of life will be held at the Trumansburg American Legion November 13th , 12:30-3:00. Those who would like to honor Bill’s memory please consider planting a tree or donating to the SPCA.
