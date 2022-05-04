Wayne Akey, age 82, of Gloversville, N.Y., passed away on January 5, 2022. Born on January 18, 1939, in Plattsburgh, N.Y., the son of the late Peter and Avis (Loveless) Akey.
Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a graduate of Hermon School District. Wayne was employed at General Electric in Schenectady until his retirement. He then did lawn care and snow removal. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting with family and grandchildren. Wayne’s greatest joy was spending time with his family especially grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley (Ditmars) Akey, who he married on September 25, 1960; children, Wayne J. Akey (Shelly), Peter C. Akey (Nancy), John W. Akey (Joseph Kapenos), Tammy Gerdes (John), Mary LaPort (Pierre), Sally Brown (Jeffrey), Sharon Larsen (Eric); brothers, Lawrence Akey (Sherin), Ronald Akey; sister, Marie Bryce; grandchildren, Coleman, Jensen, Kelly, Kristos, Kiersten, Kyla, Kelsy, Kristin, Allissa, Kaitlin, Lindsey, Pierre, Aeshly, Gabrielle, Sarah; great grandchildren, Riley, Margot, Marley, Liam; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Wayne was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Akey; sisters, Barbara Akey, Katherine Berry, and Bonnie Akey.
A graveside committal service will be held May 7 at 11 a.m. at Grove Cemetery, Trumansburg, N.Y. with a reception to follow at the First Baptist Church of Trumansburg.
