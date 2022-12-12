Virginia “Ginny” Boyes of Interlaken passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the age of 98.
Ginny was born in Gillett, Pennsylvania on January 24, 1924, a daughter of the late Gerry and Catherine (Updike)
Fowler. The family moved to Interlaken when Ginny was a young child. She walked to the one room schoolhouse on
Munson Road before starting 8th grade in the new school building in Interlaken. Following graduation from high
school, Ginny was a true “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II, building B-17 Bombers in Long Beach California.
After moving back to the area, she began her career as a telephone operator in Ithaca before becoming “Operator
8” in Interlaken. Years later she took a job as an operator at Willard Psychiatric Center and would retire from her
position there.
She was an active member for the Interlaken community through the Interlaken Historical Society, Interlaken
Reformed Church, Order of the Eastern Star, American Legion Auxiliary, the Red Hat Society, and the Interlaken
Garden Club. Ginny’s love for her family was unconditional. Visits from her grandchildren were her favorite, always having her
cookie jar full for them. She remained close with each of them by sending them cards for birthdays, and Holidays.
Ginny would always let them know how the weather was outside her window. Her leisure time was spent knitting,
gardening, enjoying a round of golf, playing cards, and cheering on her grandchildren in all their sporting events.
She also enjoyed rooting for Ithaca College football where her son Jerry played and later Buffalo State Football where
he coached.
Ginny is survived by two sons, Thomas (Inez Vermaas) Boyes Jr. and Jerry (Susan) Boyes; two daughters: Phyllis
(Bill) Georgen and Debby (Dave) Koehler; seven grandchildren, Kevin (Bridgette Bangs), Eric (Michelle)
and Maxwell (Aimee) Koehler, Kaitlyn (Jack) Mrozinski, Kristopher and Zachary Boyes, and Michael (Natalie)
Georgen; three step grandchildren, Bill (Stacy) Georgen, III, Judy (Stacy) Flynn, and Lynn Marshall; three great-
grandchildren, Jack III and Cooper Mrozinski, and Kash Koehler; seven step great-grandchildren, Joey and Deanna
Georgen, Vincent, Tyler and John Flynn; Cassandra and Jerod Halterman; one step great, great-granddaughter,
Raelynn Halterman; sister in-law Shirley Boyes; brother in-law Charles Willis; and numerous cousins, nieces and
nephews. In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Boyes Sr.; brother,
Manley Fowler; and two sisters, Helen Robinson and Lorraine Willis.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr Eisman, Julia Smith, and the entire staff of Unit 3 at
Seneca View Nursing Home. The kindness, compassion, and wonderful care given to Ginny was a blessing to the
family.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Spring/Summer of 2023. In lieu of the flowers, the family asks those who would like
to make a contribution in Ginny’s memory to kindly consider the Interlaken Reformed Church, PO Box 335,
Interlaken, NY 14847 or the Interlaken Fire Department, PO Box 274, Interlaken, NY 14847 or the Interlaken Green
Thumb Garden Club, 3854 County Road 141, Interlaken, NY 14847.
