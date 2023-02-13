Thomas Ferretti

Thomas Ferretti, 79 of Trumansburg, NY passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at home.

Born November 22, 1943 in Buffalo, NY he was the son of the late Alfred and Lydia Soyring Ferretti. In 1962, following high school, Tom began his service to his country by joining the US Navy. He served four years and five months during the Vietnam War, traveling around Europe and South America on two different ships. In 1967, after leaving the Navy Tom drove a Divco milk truck where he met his future wife in Newfield while on the job. Later he worked as a University Patrolman for Cornell University for a little over a year. In 1968 he was hired as a deputy sheriff, and was first promoted to head the civil division, became a sergeant, and then a detective. May of 1976, he was appointed Chief of Police for Trumansburg while remaining a deputy sheriff for many years. He continuously modernized the police department by bringing in new police methods such as low profile police cars and body cams. He served as Chief for 42 years, retiring in 2018.  Some of Tom’s memberships include the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1253, Arthur E. Bouton Post 770, American Legion of Trumansburg, NYS Chiefs of Police, International Assoc. of Chiefs of Police, and St. James Catholic Church. His service for youth includes Kiwanis baseball coach, NYS certified youth snowmobile instructor, starting the first DARE program in Tompkins county. And the formation and instruction of the Police Explorer Scouts. Tom was also involved with Cops Kids & Toys and was treasurer for several years.  

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jacqueline Yaple Ferretti; his children, Barbara Carlisle (the late William), Dale Reeves (JoAnn), Dawn Reeves, Brenda Greer (Joe), Wayne Reeves (Dianne), Gerald Minster (Benigna), James Ferretti, Joseph Ferner, and Thomas Ferretti Jr (Mary); 21 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren; brother, Roger Ferretti (Sue); many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. Tom was predeceased by his sister Alice Ferretti, his in-laws Ross (Marcella) Yaple, brother in-law Ross (Edith) Yaple Jr. and sister in law Linda Tompkins. 

Friends may call from 3-6 pm Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Arthur E. Bouton Post 770 American Legion of Trumansburg, 4431 East Seneca Road, Trumansburg, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the  Arthur E. Bouton Post 770 American Legion . A private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Ithaca, NY. A Celebration of Life will take place at the American Legion at 1 pm following the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tompkins County Hospice and Cops Kids & Toys.  Bangs Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences at bangsfuneralhome.com

