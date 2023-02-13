Thomas Ferretti, 79 of Trumansburg, NY passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at home.
Born November 22, 1943 in Buffalo, NY he was the son of the late Alfred and Lydia Soyring Ferretti. In 1962, following high school, Tom began his service to his country by joining the US Navy. He served four years and five months during the Vietnam War, traveling around Europe and South America on two different ships. In 1967, after leaving the Navy Tom drove a Divco milk truck where he met his future wife in Newfield while on the job. Later he worked as a University Patrolman for Cornell University for a little over a year. In 1968 he was hired as a deputy sheriff, and was first promoted to head the civil division, became a sergeant, and then a detective. May of 1976, he was appointed Chief of Police for Trumansburg while remaining a deputy sheriff for many years. He continuously modernized the police department by bringing in new police methods such as low profile police cars and body cams. He served as Chief for 42 years, retiring in 2018. Some of Tom’s memberships include the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1253, Arthur E. Bouton Post 770, American Legion of Trumansburg, NYS Chiefs of Police, International Assoc. of Chiefs of Police, and St. James Catholic Church. His service for youth includes Kiwanis baseball coach, NYS certified youth snowmobile instructor, starting the first DARE program in Tompkins county. And the formation and instruction of the Police Explorer Scouts. Tom was also involved with Cops Kids & Toys and was treasurer for several years.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jacqueline Yaple Ferretti; his children, Barbara Carlisle (the late William), Dale Reeves (JoAnn), Dawn Reeves, Brenda Greer (Joe), Wayne Reeves (Dianne), Gerald Minster (Benigna), James Ferretti, Joseph Ferner, and Thomas Ferretti Jr (Mary); 21 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren; brother, Roger Ferretti (Sue); many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members. Tom was predeceased by his sister Alice Ferretti, his in-laws Ross (Marcella) Yaple, brother in-law Ross (Edith) Yaple Jr. and sister in law Linda Tompkins.
Friends may call from 3-6 pm Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Arthur E. Bouton Post 770 American Legion of Trumansburg, 4431 East Seneca Road, Trumansburg, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Arthur E. Bouton Post 770 American Legion . A private burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Ithaca, NY. A Celebration of Life will take place at the American Legion at 1 pm following the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tompkins County Hospice and Cops Kids & Toys. Bangs Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences at bangsfuneralhome.com
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
Most Popular
Articles
- City of Ithaca; A Lot to Fix
- City residents outraged at County plans for Tioga Street parking lot
- Ithaca Police Looking for Assault Suspect
- Cornell to Hold Climate Science Debate March 15th
- Rising Costs Raise Concerns for T-burg’s Future
- Labor unions confront Common Council again
- TCAT approves budget & labor contract after months of negotiations
- Ithaca Rotary to Hold Art Auction to Raise Money for Ukraine Bomb-Shelter
- Kitchen Theatre Company announces a mid-season restructuring
- Ithaca Police Investigate Shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- At Schools; Now Staff is Absent (7)
- The Caroline Zoning Debate Continues (6)
- “The Breeze” — Revitalizing the Long-Abandoned Ithaca Gun Factory (5)
- Racker Re-Opens Autism Lending Library (4)
- City of Ithaca; A Lot to Fix (3)
- Ithaca PBA Public Statement on Murder of Tyre Nichols (3)
- Another Intersection Across Route 13? (3)
- Cornell to Hold Climate Science Debate March 15th (3)
- City residents outraged at County plans for Tioga Street parking lot (2)
- Labor unions confront Common Council again (2)
- Ithaca Police Looking for Assault Suspect (2)
- United Airlines Flight to Ithaca Diverts to Syracuse Without Explanation (2)
- Bed bug infestation at INHS-owned 210 Hancock St. (2)
- Ithaca Rotary to Hold Art Auction to Raise Money for Ukraine Bomb-Shelter (2)
- Cherry Arts Funding Increases After Receiving State Grants (1)
- Newfield CSD Board President Asked To Resign (1)
- Vacant Business Locations in Ithaca (1)
- Advocacy Center Announces Resignation of Executive Director (1)
- Advocacy Center Staff Unionize (1)
- Former president Collado received $172,776 payment before layoffs (1)
- Ithaca Recognizes Alan Fe Nunn for a Lifetime of Community Impact (1)
- Mental Health, Mass Shootings and Violent Crime (1)
- County Seeking Candidates for Homeless Service Coordinator (1)
- Sciarabba Leaves Legacy on Ice (1)
- Martial Arts Students Fight Global Warming by Planting Trees (1)
- Another Year Another COVID Variant (1)
- Tompkins County Public Library Director Currie Nominated to Fill Vacancy on County Legislature (1)
- YMCA To Provide Red Cross Lifeguard Training Courses (1)
- Remembering the Real MLK (1)
- TCAT approves budget & labor contract after months of negotiations (1)
- City fills 5th Ward vacancy on Common Council (1)
- Rising Costs Raise Concerns for T-burg’s Future (1)
- American Heart Association Announces Southern Tier Heart Walk (1)
- Center for Transformative Action Frustrated with City’s Response to Reimagining Investigation (1)
- Healthcare worker vaccine mandate struck down (1)
- Cornell, NYSEG pilot app to help consumers moderate electricity use (1)
Sponsored Links
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.