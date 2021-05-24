Steven Aglow, 76, passed away peacefully in Ithaca, on Sunday, May 23, after a long illness.
Steve was born February 26, 1945 in NYC and was a longtime resident of Ithaca.
He will be remembered fondly as a frequent customer and peruser of book and records at Autumn Leaves. Few could rival Steve’s breadth of knowledge of 50’s tunes.
Steve was also a welcome customer at Dewitt Mall, whether enjoying a coffee, grabbing a bite or just talking to other residents and business people.
In fair weather, Steve was a regular on the Commons, again, making friends and becoming a familiar face to many of his neighbors.
His friendliness, courtesy and kindness will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his brother Eric Aglow of Fort Lee N.J., his sister-in-law Joan, his brother Bob in Bothell, Washington and his sister-in-law Francesca Lyman. Also surviving is his nephew Justin Aglow, also of Fort Lee, N.J. and nephew Devin Aglow of Bellevue, WA. Also surviving are cousin Anatole Besman of Berkeley, CA. (who grew up in Ithaca and saw Steve often) and Oona Besman, also a cousin, residing in Santa Cruz, CA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.