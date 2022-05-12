Sandra J. White, 76, of Spencer, NY, passed away Dec. 6, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
Calling hours will be held at Allen-Manzer Funeral Home at 56 North Main St., Spencer, NY, on May 14, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service immediately following.
In of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or to another charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.