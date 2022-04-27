Sandra Ann Prairie, 80, of Spencer, NY, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2022. Sandra was born in New Rochelle, NY, on Christmas Eve, 1941 to Charles and Clara (née Rossi) Villamagna. She graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Elmont, NY, in 1959.
Sandy worked as a secretary at Roosevelt Hospital in New York City until she met and fell in love with William Prairie of Spencer. On Aug. 14, 1976, Bill and Sandy were married in Spencer and were part of the community for the rest of their lives.
Sandra spent most of her professional career working as an executive secretary for Challenge Industries in Ithaca, NY.
Sandra adored her koala bears and beanie babies. Nothing made her happier than a Diet Pepsi while watching her beloved New York Yankees, except for the times she spent with her family and friends.
Sandra is survived by her brother John Villamagna of Newark, DE, her brother George (Leila) Villamagna of Cypress, TX, her childhood friend, Carol Maltese, her Godchild Melissa (Tim) Jewell, Godchild Janice (Lee) McFadden, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Sandra was predeceased by her loving husband Bill and her brother Andrew Villamagna.
Calling hours will be held at the Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, April 29, and a graveside service will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Spencer on Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Spencer-Van Etten Community Food Cupboard, where Sandra enjoyed volunteering at during retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.