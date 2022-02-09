Roy E. Huhta of Spencer, NY passed away peacefully at his home in August 2021. He was 81. Roy is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Margaret. Also, son Roy (Butch), daughter-in-law Carrie, daughter Heather, son-in-law Peter, and his grandchildren Sarah and Andrew. Roy was the son of Sulo and Hulda Huhta and is survived by his siblings Sandy Heslop, Sigrid Laine, Joe & Kathy Huhta, and countless friends and extended family that he adored.
As a veteran, Roy was proud to have served from 1962-1964. He spent many years in computer sales and service for the National Cash Register corporation (NCR) and happily spent his retirement spending as much time as possible with family, working on his many projects, and traveling. Roy was a lover of nature and all animals after spending his early years on the family farm in Spencer, NY. Roy was an active member of the Spencer Masonic Lodge for 59 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy’s name at any of the following organizations that meant so much to him: Spencer Masonic Lodge and the PAN Foundation (link: https://donate.panfoundation.org/fundraiser/3634364)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.