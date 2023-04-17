December 29, 1936 – April 6, 2023
Robert “Uncle Bob” Carl Wiedmaier, 86, of Pleasant Gap, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at The Oaks in Pleasant Gap. Born on December 29, 1936, in Ithaca, New York, he was the son of the late Carl and Ethel (Piper) Wiedmaier.
Bob lived his life on Lincoln Avenue in Ithaca – going from a teen working at Tropical Fish and Pet Store on Cayuga Street to becoming its owner by the age of 15. There wasn’t another person who could explain the cost-benefit analysis of a pet goldfish better than Bob! His business success afforded him the opportunity to sell the business at the age of 51 and enjoy a life of leisure, travel and experiences with his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his nephews: Richard Wiedmaier (Karen) of Virginia Beach, Peter Wiedmaier (Kim) of Corning, New York, and James Wiedmaier (Kelli) of Moyock, New York; nieces: Deborah Paproky (Walt) of Houston, Texas, Tammy DeCastro (Travis) of State College, and Terrie Franko (Todd) of Youngstown, Ohio. Also surviving are numerous great nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Carl and Ethel, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Wiedmaier, and sister-in-law, Eleanor (Miller).
Throughout his life, he was affectionately referred to as “Uncle Bob” by his 6-pack of nieces and nephews, originally based out of Corning, New York. The kids always took a special interest in Uncle Bob’s excursions to the many Ithaca parks and waterfalls. Together, they created countless memories of their adventures full of fun and laughter, that will be cherished for many years to come. He had lived in Pennsylvania, near his niece, for the last eight years of his life, where he enjoyed trips to Wal-Mart and card games with family and friends.
A Prayer Service will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10:00 AM, at the Oaks Chapel, 300 Rachel Drive, Pleasant Gap, Pa. He will be laid to rest in Frear Memorial Park, Ithaca, New York, at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
