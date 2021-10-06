Robert Merle Ditzell of Trumansburg went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 1, 2021 at the age of 96.
He was born in Trumansburg on February 1, 1925 a son of the late Karl and Mildred (Edwards) Ditzell. Bob honorably served his country in the United States Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1945. He worked at Therm Inc. in Ithaca for 30 years, retiring as a maintenance foreman in 1986. Bob was devoted to Calvary Baptist Church serving as treasurer, assisting with the building of the original church as well as the current church in 1970, singing in the choir, and serving as a deacon.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Sandra (Ralph) Compton; two grandchildren, Dennis (Eliana) Compton and Wendy (Todd) Mahoney; seven great grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Jake) Modaste, Daniel Compton, Robert Compton, Lea Mahoney, Stillman Mahoney, Luciana Compton, and Marcella Compton; four great great grandchildren, Penelope, Rosalie, Elizabeth, and Macy; two sisters, Marian Ditzell and June (Ross) Morrison; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline in 2013; grandson Lucas Compton; and three siblings, Leon Ditzell, Lois Ploss, and Dorothy Ditzell.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church, 5 Bradley Street, Trumansburg. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Bob’s memory to kindly consider Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 413, Trumansburg, NY 14886.
For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at (607) 387-8151, or visit ness-sibley.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.