Arthur Wellington Swarthout, 89, after a long struggle with dementia, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 9 at Aston Park Health Care Center in Asheville, NC. The family wants to express their appreciation for the support, safety, and care of Arthur during these last 6 yes at Brooks-Howell Retirement Home and Aston Park Health and Care Center.

Art was born as the second child of John W. Swarthout and Helen Murphy Swarthout on May 23, 1933, in Seneca Falls, New York, and grew up in the Finger Lake Region. His early years were on a dairy farm along Seneca Lake given to his ancestor after serving in the Revolutionary War. Some of that land is now Seneca Falls State Park.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his older brother John W. Swarthout, Jr. Art is survived by his wife, United Methodist Deaconess/Diaconal Minister Elizabeth (Betty) Lindsay Swarthout of 65 plus years; son Mark W. Swarthout (Cathy), daughters, Dr. Mary B. Swarthout, Sarah J. Swarthout Howard (Thom). Twin granddaughters; Lindsay R. Swarthout and Heather A. Swarthout. 

His education included Ithaca High School, Ithaca NY; West Virginia Wesleyan College with an AB Degree in English; Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary with an M. Div. Degree specializing in Christian Education; University of Maryland School of Library and Information Science, MLS.

Art was ordained as a Deacon (1955) and an Elder (1959) of The Methodist Church in Central New York Conference. He has had appointments during his 67 years in the Central New York, Pittsburgh, Baltimore/Maryland, West Virginia, and Nebraska United Methodist Annual Conferences by serving as an Associate Pastor, Certified Minister of Christian Education. Assistant Professor and Assistant Librarian at West Virginia Wesleyan College; Assistant Professor, Senior Librarian, and Chairperson, the Media Education program at Alderson-Broaddus College (American Baptist); Assistant General Secretary, General Commission on Archives and History of The United Methodist Church; Coordinator of the Custer County United Methodist Parish with 2 additional Elders and a Diaconal Minister/Deaconess in Nebraska Annual Conference. In retirement appointment, Art relates to the Great Plains Annual Conference.

During his ministry Art also served on 2 School Boards, was active in the West Virginia local and State PTA, Ministerial Associations, and Lions Club, and was active in causes that would affect families, especially children. He and Betty directed church camps at several of the annual conferences. He spent 2 summers as Protestant Chaplain at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

Through the years Art loved to write and edit newsletters, wrote Youth and Adult Church Curriculum for The United Methodist Church, and letters to the editors, and while at the Commission on Achieves and History, he developed and organized the beginning of United Methodist Historical Society, and established and coordinated the first Annual Historical Convocations.

Art retired in 1997 when he and Betty moved to their property at Lake Junaluska, NC. He was active with the Junaluskans, Haywood Christian Ministries, Haywood County and North Carolina Friends of Public Libraries, served over 10 years as a Guardian ad Litem, delivered weekly Meals on Wheels for over 6 years, Director of the World Methodist Museum, and the United Methodist Southeast Jurisdiction Heritage Center at Lake Junaluska. He wrote a weekly religious column printed in The Mountaineer newspaper, in Haywood County, NC for over six years.

His other interests were family, parliamentary procedure, writing, reading, family camping, directing Church camps, being Chaplain at Boy Scout camps, and 2 summers as Protestant Chaplain at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, church libraries, and traveling.

Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, March 13, 2023, in the Chapel at Brooks-Howell Retirement Home, 266 Merrimon Avenue, Asheville, NC. with Chaplain Rev. Alycia Johnson and Rev. Gerald Davis.

In lieu of flowers please considered in memorials to either West Virginia Wesleyan College memo note Library to Development Office, 59 College Avenue, Buckhannon, WV 26201 or to Lake Junaluska Assembly, Development Office,91 N. Lakeshore Dr., P.O. Box 67, Lake Junaluska, NC 28745 for the preservation and care of the Howard Chandler Christy painting, “The Commissioning”.

Morris Funeral Home is caring for the Swarthout family. A message of comfort may be made to the family under obituaries at MorrisFamilyCare.com. Art's Internment will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Ithaca, New York, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 2:00 pm. with the reverend Beckie Sweet. Saint Paul's United Methodist Church officiating

