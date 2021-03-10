Phillip J. Soyring, of Trumansburg, passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the age of 85.
Phil was born in Ithaca on Dec. 1, 1935, a son of the late Anselm and Hazel (Aiken) Soyring. He worked as the auto mechanic teacher at BOCES in Ithaca for many years prior to his retirement. He was active in many Masonic Organizations and the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War. Philanthropic work was a particular love of his. Phil was a friend to many, and he enjoyed socializing with everyone. His students from BOCES remember him fondly still.
Phil had a love for history, nature, and all things mechanical. He never stopped wanting to travel and learn. He was also a long standing member of the Trumansburg United Methodist Church. Phil dearly loved his family and will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Phil is survived by his wife of 64 years, Doris Soyring; five children, Linda (David) D’Arcy, Karen Papadopoulos, Phillip (Larysa) Soyring Jr., Cynthia (Brian) Pakkala, and Laura (Steven) Nettleton; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by three brothers; and one sister.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date at the Trumansburg United Methodist Church.
For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at (607) 387-8151, or visit ness-sibley.com
