Neoma Mullens, loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on January 30, 2023. She was 52 years old. Neoma is best-known for her generous spirit and passion for helping others. She always had great appreciation for the little things, and she had so much love to give.
Neoma enjoyed swimming, cooking, square dancing, and reading books. She always had a thirst for knowledge.
Moving from Bangor, Maine to Ithaca, New York, in 1995 to attend Cornell University, Neoma fell in love with the quaint city and immediately called it home. She not only earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees as a student of Cornell, but she also had a 20-year career working in several departments on the campus. Her greatest impact at work was her devotion to student success. She assisted students through their college journey, advising them on opportunities, often going above and beyond to ensure they had positive experiences.
Working in higher education for so long sparked her desire to earn her PhD. Neoma was accepted to the Educational Administration and Policy doctoral program at the University of Georgia. She was the author and contributor in several publications. In 2021, her hard work and dedication to learning and growth lead to her becoming Dr. Mullens!
Neoma’s warm and inclusive approach to all people lead to invaluable friendships with locals, campus colleagues, and students. She would often go for walks with neighbors, visit the parks and lakes, and always showed support for local business owners. Over the years, Neoma gave many contributions to her Ithaca community.
Neoma is survived by her mother, Dell Clarkson, and brothers, Kaleem Clarkson and Hampton Clarkson; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Clarkson and Brunilda Clarkson; Nephew, Demitrius Spury; Nieces, Gabrielle Chona-Semidei and Cameron Clarkson; and family members in Atlanta, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 10th and 12:00pm at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W Main St, Dryden, NY 13053, the family will greet friends from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm before the service. Immediately following will be a short burial ceremony at Lakeview Cemetery, 605 Eastshore Dr Ithaca, New York.
A celebration of life gathering for anyone who wishes to celebrate Neoma will be held at the Boatyard Grill 525 Old Taughannock Blvd in Ithaca, New York from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm.
