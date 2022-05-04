Naomi Craft Brewer, age 96, of 7214 Wyers Point Rd., Ovid, died on April 29, 2022 at Geneva General Hospital.
The family will receive friends on May 20, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 Main St., Ovid. The memorial service will then follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor David Leonard of the Interlaken Reformed Church. Prayers of committal will be at the Fairview Cemetery at Sheldrake, following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Cemetery Association c/o Karl Messmer 3969 County Rd. 139, or to the Ovid Historical Society, PO Box 77, Ovid, NY 14521
Naomi was born 28 Sept. 1925 in Auburn, NY, the daughter of the late Carleton & Edith Wyer Craft of Kidders & Sheldrake, and the granddaughter of Frederick Wyer, who with his mother came from Nantucket Island, settled at Wyers Point and the area along the lake south in 1877, and called it “The Wilderness.” Here Naomi spent her entire life. She attended Sheldrake Country School, graduated from Interlaken Central School in 1944, and attended Ringling Art School in Sarasota, FL. She was employed at Sampson Naval Base and Sampson Airforce Base. She was a telephone operator for the Trumansburg Home Telephone Company in Interlaken. She was one of the founding members and President of the Ovid Historical Society, long time member of the Green Thumb Garden Club, secretary and treasurer for over 35 years of the Fairview Cemetery of Sheldrake Association. Naomi was a contributing columnist to the Ovid Gazette/Interlaken Review for many years. She was also a member of the Nantucket Historical Association, Interlaken Historical Society, and NARFE chapter 1620.
She is survived by her children; Sgt Major Eugene R. (Jan) Brewer of LeGrange, KY, Betsy L. Lindstedt of Ovid, and Richard F. Brewer of Sheldrake; her grandchildren, Ryan Lindstedt,of Ovid, Nicholas Brewer of Jackson, MS, Kathryn Brewer of Louisville, KY and Nathan Brewer of Sheldrake; a nephew Bruce Craft of Sheldrake, niece Heather Craft of Colorado, several cousins, and a large extended family. She was predeceased by her loving husband Fenton Brewer in 2003 and her brother Carleton S. Craft in 1988.
For additional information, please visit www.covertfuneralhome.com or call Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411.
