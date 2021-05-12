Miriam Hardy lived a life that touched so many others. As a mother, grandmother, friend, teacher, caseworker, and tireless volunteer in church and community, her influence has been incalculable. Mimi died on March 18, 2021 at Shard Villa in Salisbury, Vermont. She was born Miriam Ann Smith on June 28, 1936 in Mineola, NY, the youngest child of Robert L. Smith, Sr. and Miriam (Fradenburgh) Smith. She attended Mary A. Burnham School in Northampton, MA, and spent summers, first as a camper and later as a counselor, at Camp DeWolfe on Long Island Sound where she was given the nickname “Mimi Nature” for her love of the natural world.
Mimi attended Cornell University where her favorite classes included Russian literature with Vladamir Nabokov and environmental education with Dick Fischer, which cultivated a lifelong love of books and birds and admiration for the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology. She graduated in 1958 from the Martha Van Rensselaer School of Home Economics with a degree in child development and teaching. After graduation, she taught elementary school in Cato-Meridian, NY where she met her future husband, Robert B. Hardy, Jr. She and Bob were married in Sage Chapel on the Cornell campus on June 29, 1963.
Mimi and Bob raised four children, first in Trumansburg and later in Dryden. Mimi was a loving and adventurous mother who encouraged her children’s independence and supported their broad interests and activities. In Trumansburg, Mimi was a deacon in the Presbyterian Church and instrumental in founding the first community food pantry. Later she was a member of the Lansing Methodist Church and president of the Ithaca Lions Club and active in Lions activities throughout New York State. To her children, Mimi seemed to know everyone and be involved with everything in town. She had many dear friends far and wide, and always took the time to stay in touch and lend a hand if needed.
Mimi taught for many years in schools around Tompkins County, and had especially fond memories of her years as a kindergarten teacher at the Belle Sherman Elementary School in Ithaca. She paused from teaching devote herself to her growing family but returned to the profession after working toward a master's degree at SUNY Geneseo. She taught elementary English-as-a-Second-Language and middle school special education before pivoting her career to social services. She worked as a caseworker with the Economic Opportunity Corporation in Ithaca and finished her career as the program coordinator for the Tompkins County Senior Citizens Council. From kindergarteners to senior citizens, Mimi’s work brought joy, support, and education to many people in the broader Ithaca area for five decades.
After retiring to Middlebury, Vermont, Mimi continued her devotion to family, community, and faith. She volunteered regularly at her grandchildren’s school, the Mary Hogan Elementary School. She was active in the Middlebury United Methodist Church, leading the Women’s Spirituality Group. Mimi was an avid theater and opera fan, and devoted patron of the Town Hall Theater and Opera Company of Middlebury, as well as a zealous Syracuse Orange basketball fan. Mimi enjoyed attending Project Independence at Elderly Services, where she was an enthusiastic participant in their art and writing programs.
Mimi shared her interests generously and passed on her talents and passions to her children and grandchildren. To her oldest son, a poet, she passed along her love of classical music and the written word. To her younger son, a pastor, she passed along her strong and sustaining religious faith. To her daughters, a state senator and a social worker, she passed along her strong sense of social justice and belief in the strength and power of women. To all of her children, she passed along a love of nature and a deep concern for others.
Mimi was preceded in death by her husband Bob and brothers Willard F. Smith and Robert L. Smith, Jr. She is survived by her sons Robert Hardy and wife Clara of Northfield, MN, and Reverend William James Hardy and wife Renée of Lockport, NY; her daughters Senator Ruth Hardy and husband Jason Mittell of Middlebury, VT, and Clara Hardy of North Providence, RI; by her grandchildren Will and Peter Hardy, Annina and Oliver Zheng-Hardy, and Greta, Anya, and Walter Hardy-Mittell; her nieces Martha Regelman, Georgia Smith, Pat LaFontaine, and Bridget Smith, and nephews David Smith and Donald Brightsmith; and hundreds of friends in New York, Vermont, and around the country and world. Mimi was generous in spirit, time, and resources. Her family hopes you’ll honor her by volunteering your time at a school or senior center; planting a tree or feeding the birds; reading a book from your local bookstore or library; or donating to an organization whose mission Mimi would have supported.
