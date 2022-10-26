Marjorie Mae Hart Fulton of Trumansburg passed away at Hospicare surrounded by family on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the age of 95.
She was born on November 7, 1926 in West Dryden, a daughter of the late Jesse and Edna (nee Drew) Hart. She was the tenth child in the line of eleven; all of which have preceded her in death. Marge graduated from Dryden High School in 1943, moving to Ithaca shortly after graduation. She was employed by Cornell University and later GLF where she met her best friend who introduced her to her husband, Chuck.
Marge and Chuck “Finky” were owners of Cayuga Cleaners which they sold in
1958 to build Tri-Co-Lanes. They built a phenomenal business which proved to be a hub of Trumansburg, they sold it to their son, Jack Fulton and Richard Updike in 1972. Upon retirement they operated their summer lake business, Kingtown Beach Cottages until 1982 when they sold the business to their daughter and son in law, Jill and Tom Reed.
Marge was an avid bowler, a member of several leagues, WBA 600 Club, and an inductee of the Ithaca Bowling Association Hall of Fame. She was a certified bowling instructor, teaching many of the areas youth on Saturdays and Sundays. She also taught high school students during their physical education classes. Marge was a member of Trumansburg Senior Citizens serving as President and was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She loved gardening in her flowers, cooking for her family, sewing for several
people and watching gold on TV. Marge spent summers at their cottage on
Cayuga and winters entertaining in “Little T-burg,” Pine Island, Florida.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck of 48 years; her parents; and siblings. She is survived by a son, Jack (Gloria) Fulton of Trumansburg; two daughters, Jill (Tom) Reed of Trumansburg and Judy (Jack) Covert of Cape Coral, FL; six grandchildren, JC (Kristi) Mikula, Jackie (Stephen) Schettino, Jason Fulton, Carrie (Kevin) Whitney, Shelby (David) Keepler, and Erin Covert; three step grandchildren, Geoffrey Reed, Molly (Mike) VanHorn, and Damon (Erika) Reed; seven great grandchildren, Ethan and Owen Fulton, Reese and Reagan Whitney, Alivia Schettino, and Max and Raia Keepler; and six step great grandchildren, Deegan, Ayden, Wesley, Lenora, Eyan, and Amalia.
A Celebration of Life will be announced in 2023. The family asks those that would like to make a donation in Marge’s memory to kindly consider the Richard Updike Scholarship Fund, District Office, Attn: Lisa Jursick, 100 Whig Street, Trumansburg, NY 14886 or the Trumansburg Volunteer Fire Co., EMS, PO Box 418, Trumansburg, NY 14886.
For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
