April 23, 1930 – May 5, 2022
After several months of declining health, we announce the passing of Marion Jordan, our loving and devoted grandmother, mother, and friend to all whose lives she touched. She departed our world on May 5, 2022 at home in Central Square, New York. She was in her 92nd year.
Nothing brought Marion more joy than spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Anyone who knew her knew that they were all a star in her eyes, and that’s all that ever mattered to her. She loved deeply and fully, all of us. She was the kind of person whose capacity for love was endless, welcoming anyone who joined her family’s lives as her own.
Marion was predeceased by her beloved husband, Glenn in 2010. She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Patrick) O’Connor; sons, Gregory (Regina), Dwight (Donna), Christopher (Virginia) and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A gravesite memorial service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Candor, NY on June 4, 2022 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oswego County Hospice, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, NY 13126. Online condolences at www.perkinsfh.com
