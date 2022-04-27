On Saturday, April 9, Linda Jean Scherer finished her earthly assignments and returned to heaven to get her wings. She was sent on March 11th, 1951, care of Margaret “Marge” Boltz and Adam Peters. She had 71 years of exuberant life, 50 of which were with oft-declared “My Forever Love” Greg. They lived a daily ritual of parting each morning with a hug and a kiss and the words “I love you,” “I love you more” and “I love you most.” Those were the last words they spoke to each other. Linda got in the last “most.”
Linda lived by a simple mantra of Love, Gratitude, and Joy and she sowed those virtues everywhere she went. She was a friend to everyone she met, especially the hurt and lonely. She had a trove of greeting cards for every occasion and she filled mailboxes with love daily.
Her greatest love in life was family. She adored her husband Greg; her children (and “children-in-love”) Emily and Anthony Ouckama, Dan and Lisa Scherer, Thomas, Maggie, and Rose Furst; and her grandchildren Lucy, Ellie, Olive, and Leo. She cherished her siblings and their families, Jim Peters and Diane Jenkins, Tom and Judy Peters, Karen Peters, Bob and Jennifer Peters, Judi and Sid Cookson, Rick Peters and Cheryl Romano, Mike and Sue Scherer, Denny and Suzanne Scherer, and John and Jane Scherer, and she rejoiced in her wealth of nieces and nephews. And she sweet-talked all her ‘grand dog-ters’. Her angelic welcome wagon included her parents, great-aunt Marianna “Sis” Boltz, brother Mike, step-fathers Mel Doyle and Joe, and countless friends.
Linda loved Sanibel with endless joy. The sun and balmy air warmed her heart and soul each fall when she opened the little cottage on Lagoon Drive and prepared to welcome friends and family. She rode her bright pink tricycle constantly down Periwinkle waving to friends and strangers alike. She wore a homemade “warn to pass plez” t-shirt and said that every time a biker rang their bell, another angel got its wings (her nod to the ‘wonderful life’ she lived every day). At every boutique, restaurant and street crossing she found friendships.
Saint Michael’s and All Angels became her spiritual haven; its members, her worship family. Saturday night Hospitality was a special time to reconnect with the Saint Michael’s community and befriend any newcomers.
Linda loved to serve, giving her time at St. Michael’s, Noah’s Ark, and F.I.S.H. She and Greg loved supporting the missions of Community Housing and Resources and the “Ding” Darling Wildlife Refuge. She loved the island’s birds and would call familiar ones by name: Edgar the traffic-stopping Egret, Ossie our neighborhood Osprey, Henri the Grandma Dots Night Heron, and Ernie the Dairy Queen Eagle.
Guatemala held a joyfully special place in Linda and Greg’s life through their work with Common Hope. For thirty years they returned every year to Guatemala, often with friends and family in tow, helping both their social justice workmates and the organization to grow. Linda sponsored many children during that time, including Rosa and Karla today.
A celebration of Linda’s inspiring life and a loving goodbye will take place on May 6 at 4:00 p.m. at St Michael’s and All Angels on Sanibel Island with a party in her honor to follow. Colorful attire is encouraged. There will be a celebration in Trumansburg, NY sometime in the summer of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, Linda’s family invites you to continue Linda’s vocation of love by supporting one of her favorite organizations - Community Housing and Resources, “Ding” Darling Wildlife Society, FISH of SANCAP, Common Hope - or a group in your area that Linda would have liked.
