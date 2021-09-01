Lillian Triplett Brewer of Interlaken, known by her loved ones as “Gram,” passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at the age of 101.
Lillian was born in Columbus, OH, on May 27, 1920. She was raised by her grandmother on a small farm near Athens, OH, where she attended a one room schoolhouse her first five years of school. She then attended and graduated from Amesbern School, in Amesville, OH, in 1939. Lillian came to Elmira, NY, in the fall of 1940 and attended Delkadeer School of Hair Dressing. In 1943 Lillian began her career at Willard Psychiatric Center and retired after 35 years of service as a clothing clerk.
Lillian belonged to the Green Thumb Garden Club and the Ovid, Newfield, Trumansburg and Ithaca Senior Citizens. She loved to dance, travel and work in her flower gardens.
Lillian was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce Mount in 2007. She leaves behind a son, John (Christine) Brewer; Grandchildren, Christopher (Melanie) Brewer, Sarah (Jim Burnard) Brewer, Jennifer (Freddie) Casterline, Jeffrey (Heather) Mount, Jill Appleby and Benjamin Williams; Great Grandchildren, Lillian, Louisa and Scarlett Brewer, Nova Burnard, Brody and Connor Casterline, Elle and Raya Mount, Annie Williams, Ellen and Simon Appleby, Berlin and Benjamin Williams.
In keeping with Lillian‘s wishes, a private graveside service will be held at the Willow Glen Cemetery in Dryden, NY. Kindly consider a donation in Lillian’s memory to: Interlaken Reformed Church, PO Box 335, Interlaken, NY 14847 or Rochester Regional Health Foundations – Hospice, 330 Monroe Avenue, Suite 400, Rochester, NY 14607.
