Jody Thatcher VanderYacht of Portland, MI and formerly of Ithaca, was born January 2nd, 1961 to Dr. and Mrs. W. C. VanderYacht in Ann Arbor, MI. As a child she, was very involved in the local arts community. She sang, acted, and played the flute in church, school, and community productions. As a teenager, she attended the prestigious Blue Lake performing arts camp, specializing in theater, which would remain one of her lifelong passions.
After graduating in 1979 from Saline (MI) High School, where she was active in band and theater, Jody attended Albion College, where she met her best friend of 43 years and husband of 38 years, Ronald Alan Jones. After graduation, they were married on August 25th, 1984, in Ann Arbor, MI.
After the birth of their two children, Kelsea in 1988 and Travis in 1992, the couple relocated to Hillsdale, MI for Ron's career as a high school math teacher. Here Jody worked in several community services roles, including as the Community Action Agency Adult Literacy Program Manager. Jody and Ron also served for three years as the co-presidents of the Hillsdale Community Theater and spearheaded the financial growth and stability of the organization. She was honored with the Clint Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award by the group in 2019.
The family relocated to Ithaca, NY in 2003, where Jody and Ron continued to be involved in the arts community. Jody worked as the Development Director for the Kitchen Theatre Company, where she led the capital campaign for the company's new venue, which opened in 2010. She taught theatrical makeup design and application for local middle and high school productions, and both she and Ron served as long-time mentors of the Shakespeare in the Basement youth theater company, founded by Kelsea, Travis, and several of their friends in 2005. Jody also found time to explore her other artistic pursuits, taking local figure drawing classes, and beginning to experiment with watercolors and jewelry making, and eventually drafting a play based on her childhood personal incident of and subsequent research on the phenomenon of "near death experiences."
Jody offered up her many talents freely to family, friends, and community throughout her life, but possibly none more than floral arranging. She handled all the florals for the weddings of both her children in 2016, and countless other occasions and celebrations for all who knew her. She also designed ornamental container plantings for friends and Ron’s landscaping clients. Toward the end of her life, she began to sell her jewelry creations online, but may have given away much more than she sold, as she primarily wanted beautiful things to be with someone who'd love them. She was also an accomplished cook, who for almost a decade spent a week every few months in Alabama creating dozens of customized gourmet freezer meals for her aging mother so that Audrey wouldn't have to worry about cooking for herself.
After her initial diagnosis of and remission from breast cancer in 2013, Jody took up nannying for the relative flexibility around her continuing health problems. She spent several years as the beloved "Grandma JoJo" to several children, mostly of Ron's fellow teachers at Ithaca High School. Although she did not have grandchildren of her own, she was devoted to her three "grandpets," two dogs and a cat, whom she treated just as she would human grandchildren.
In 2018, shortly after the couple moved back to Michigan to be closer to Ron's parents, Jody was diagnosed with a second round of the same cancer, this time metastasized in her lungs and bones. She outlived every expectation and prognosis, spending as much time as possible with her friends and family, especially Ron, who retired from teaching in 2021 to care for her full time. She passed away peacefully in her sleep in Ron's arms early in the morning of October 9th, 2022. In keeping with her lifetime of kindness, she waited until Ron had also fallen asleep.
She is survived by husband Ron, daughter Kelsea and her husband Max, son Travis and his husband Peter, mother Audrey, brother Jeffrey and his wife Jenney, parents-in-law Elizabeth and Vernon, longtime companion dog Poppy, and three grandpets Bernadette, Rue, and Letty. Those wishing to honor Jody with a donation are asked to contribute money or time to the SPCA of Tompkins County or the Cancer Resource Center of the Finger Lakes. A memorial service in Ithaca commemorating her life will be scheduled and announced by the family at a later date.
