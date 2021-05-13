Joanne Lowe

Joanne H. Lowe of Trumansburg passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the age of 87 after an extended illness, with family by her side.
Joanne was born in Ithaca on October 25, 1933, the daughter of the late Walter and Hilda (Skillin) Hankinson. She graduated from Ithaca High School and attended the University of Tennessee. She worked at Cornell as a secretary prior to marrying her husband, Dick Lowe, whom she met in a mixed bowling league at the Tri-County Lanes. She worked with her husband as the bookkeeper for the Mobil Station in Trumansburg, then for many years as the office manager for Lowe’s Soft Water, also in Trumansburg. Following her retirement, Joanne and her husband spent several months each winter in Lily Lake, Florida where they enjoyed playing golf. An avid golfer, Joanne got three holes in one, an accomplishment she was very proud of. She also enjoyed dancing, including tap and line dancing. She volunteered at a number of places including Cayuga Medical Center, Trumansburg Golf Course, the Gemm Shop, was a Cub Scout den mother, member of the local garden club, and helped with the Ulysses Christmas Bureau.
Joanne is survived by three children, Mitchell Richard (Liqing) Lowe, Shelley (Michael) Alfieri, and Bradley (Rachel) Lowe; and seven grandchildren, Antonia, Shiya, Vicki, Nolan, Alex, Lauren, and Ethan. Joanne’s gentle way and loving personality will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard “Dick” Lowe in 2015.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 14, at Grove Cemetery in Trumansburg.
The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Joanne’s memory to kindly consider the Trumansburg United Methodist Church, PO Box 628, Trumansburg, NY 14886 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Road, Syracuse, NY 13204.
For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at (607) 387-8151, or visit ness-sibley.com.
