Joan W. Monahan, wife to Edward W. Monahan and daughter of Arthur and Isabelle Ford Walpole died in the early hours of Saturday, October 29th 2022 at the age of 90 in Orlando, Florida.
She grew up in Groton, New York and graduated from Groton High school in 1950. She spoke fondly of her time at William Smith College where she maintained the honor role and graduated with a Liberal Arts degree.
She married Edward W. Monahan and they raised 4 girls, Elizabeth, Cathleen, Margaret and Leslie. Joan was an avid reader and Jeopardy family champion, often captivating a room with her Walpole wit. She maintained life long friendships.
Joan worked for the Sunrise Music Theater, retiring as assistant box office manager from the Orange County Convention Center.
Joan taught her children the power of intellectual curiosity, the value of social tolerance, manners and above all the correct usage of the English language. She, in turn, learned from her girls, incorporating new trends, being open to candid conversations and becoming a fan of their music, be it the Beatles, Carpenters, or Queen. Joan will be missed by her girls, her grandchildren and great grandchildren and many beloved family in the Groton area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.