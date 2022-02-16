Jane A. Gallagher, age 75, of Trumansburg passed away at Highland Hospital on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
She was born in Philadelphia on Dec. 5, 1946, a daughter of the late Edwin and Anne (Gorman) Butterfield. Jane worked most of her formal career as an office manager for several veterinarian practices in the area. At her core, Jane was a public servant throughout her entire life. She was elected to the Trumansburg School Board for multiple terms serving as President for several years. Additionally, she served as the Director of the Taughannock District, Baden-Powell Council, Boy Scouts of America receiving the councils highest honor the Beaver Award, served as a Vestry and Senior Warden at the Church of Epiphany, was the President of Ulysses Youth Unlimited, and President of the Board at the Reconstruction Home (Beach Tree Nursing Home). Jane also had a passion for the arts serving as the Drama Club Director at Trumansburg High School for many years, directed plays for the Veterinary Players at Cornell, and served on the Board of Directors for the Encore Players.
Jane is survived by her husband David Gallagher; three sons, Colin (Siobahn) Gallagher, Aran (Jen) Gallagher, and Rosse Gallagher; three grandchildren, Cooper Gallagher and Logan and Leora Gallagher; and a brother, Rosse Butterfield. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by a daughter in law, Amy Gallagher.
The family will be present to receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street, Trumansburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who would like to make a contribution in Jane’s memory to kindly consider donating to the GoFundMe page titled “Jane Gallagher Memorial Scholarship” at gofundme.com/f/jane-gallagher-memorial-scholarship, where the proceeds will help establish a Theater/Arts Scholarship at Charles O. Dickerson High School.
For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at (607) 387-8151, or visit ness-sibley.com.
