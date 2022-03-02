Heather Dunbar, 71, passed away while asleep in her home in Van Etten, NY on Feb. 5. Her love of music, great fortitude, and generosity drove a life devoted to community service. Her generous midwestern values were radically inclusive and fair. She would say you don’t really have something unless you can give it all away.
Heather grew up in a home of music and invention. Her parents Milly Ann & Jack, originally from Ohio, moved to DC so Jack could take a job at the Pentagon. In his spare time, Jack would play records on WCFM and at dance venues in his spare time. Major artists would bring Jack their records, and they would often be invited back to the house. They had an extraordinary record collection.
Heather was a trailblazing woman in radio, starting with the AV Club in high school. She produced and promoted arts events at SUNY Fredonia in the late ‘60s. After moving to Ithaca, she began promoting events to raise women’s visibility, autonomy, and creativity. She belonged to the collectives that produced WVBR’s radio show, “Being Ourselves,” and the Ithaca Women’s Coffeehouse. She also hosted “The Salt Creek Show” starting in 1978. She did that every week for 22 years.
Salt Creek broadcasts country and bluegrass music on Sundays from 6-10 a.m. It may be the longest continuously running radio program in the northeast, and has been on air at WVBR since 1963. Heather’s years at the show were marked by her extemporaneous tributes to musicians and listeners, giving birth or mourning death.
Heather worked at Ithaca Festival in several roles including program director. She favored original local music over popular cover bands to give platforms to new talent. She is the originator of the Festival’s famous “Volvo Ballet,” for which she made the original tutus. She was also an organizer and promoter of annual benefit concerts for AIDSWork in 1990 and 1991, which became the Grassroots Festival.
Heather contributed countless hours to local music events and artists. She gave stirring introductions and was a fixture at the door. If you were not on the band’s guestlist, she would firmly insist that you support the performance by paying the cover. Many bands insisted on using Heather because they made more money and collected more fans when she did the door. She spent years selling merchandise for the popular bluegrass band Hot Rize throughout the northeast. She would staff the booth at larger music festivals from 7 a.m. until after the last band finished at 2 a.m. She could highlight any album on the table like an old friend and recommend new favorites while telling stories about artists and where the music came from. Because she was a mostly one-woman show, she saved time by wrapping up the booth and sleeping under the merchandise table, rain or shine.
Heather had enormous empathy and would give hours of support to friends and strangers on personal issues, researching techniques that might help. She spent hours visiting friends when others might have found it too sad or unpleasant. She had the ability to connect with people in bad circumstances and remain unflappable. As interim program director at the Finger Lakes Independence Center, she raised awareness of “invisible disabilities” and helped develop resources and programs. She was especially interested in using voice recognition software to help people communicate if they had difficulty with typing.
She was an engaging interviewer, writer and speaker whose love of literature gave her a gift for allegorical storytelling, and whose high standards ensured that she always pronounced titles and names with care. Her passions also extended to social justice. As a state representative for the group Student Loan Justice, she singlehandedly broke major stories about corruption in the student loan industry in 2009. The Albany City Council subsequently passed a resolution calling for broader forgiveness of student loans. At her home in Van Etten she was an election inspector, a reporter at town hall meetings, and an organizer of talks when natural gas prospectors came to town.
Heather married Jeffrey Juran in 1988 and their only child, Sara, was born soon after. They divorced but remained close, encouraging Sara to find her own way while providing guidance and support. Sara accompanied Heather to festivals and shows, cutting loose to dance or helping her mom. Heather loved animals and after she moved to Van Etten, she finally had a farm. She would stop in a rainstorm to remove frogs and turtles from the road. She hand-raised her animals, feeding them with an eyedropper and even taking them in a hat or carrier to the office.
Heather had a lifelong love of horticulture, starting with her training at the Lewiston, NY Garden Club. She did numerous wedding flower arrangements and approached gardening with incredible vigor and athleticism. She would show up at friends’ homes and start pulling weeds with sensitivity to whether seedlings might be weeds or happy volunteers. She would distribute cuttings to people who needed plants, and collect flower seeds for a friend who loved a particular color. If planning a new garden or rehabbing a bed, she would bring a color wheel and carefully consider compliments. She preferred traditional options in cheerful colors and would collect plants, lovingly moving them from one year to the next, to improve conditions or their grouping. She removed poison ivy because it bothered her that a child, pet, or sensitive person might contact it unknowingly.
Heather knew how to speak to our hearts, and now she is planted at our roots. Ithaca will be a very different place without her.
Heather was predeceased by her parents, Milly Ann and Jack Dunbar, and by siblings John Douglass Dunbar and Hal Davis Dunbar. She is survived by her daughter Sara Juran and siblings Holly Dunbar Claire Beaudet, Laurel Dunbar Coutts, and Leslie Garriott. A memorial is planned for June 5 at Greensprings Natural Cemetery Preserve in Newfield, NY followed by a gathering at a venue to be determined.
