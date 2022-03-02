Florence C. Huth, 93, of Johnson City and formerly of Candor, passed away Friday evening, February 18, 2022, at the Elizabeth Church Manor, Binghamton, NY. She was predeceased by her parents, Clara and Nicklous Domor.
She is also predeceased by her husband, Burton D. Huth. She is survived by her son, Jonathan, brother-in-law, Walter (Nancy) Huth and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Florence was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 18, 1928. She was a graduate of Short Ridge High School in Indianapolis. She married Burton D. Huth on January 1, 1948. They were happily married for over 70 years and participated in Christian ministry together for 60 of those years.
During her lifetime, she worked many places as an administrative assistant. But her most cherished ‘job’ was being a pastor’s wife and mother. She played the organ at the Spencer Federated Church for many years while her husband pastored there. She loved the congregation and was always ready to give hugs to everyone. The funeral service was held Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Spencer Federated Church with Rev. Delma West and Rev. Robert Sheldon officiating. A spring interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, New York.
