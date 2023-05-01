Elsie Winnifred Smolarsky, 86, of Martinsburg WV, left to meet Jesus on April, 22, 2023. She was surrounded by her loving husband and two sons.Elsie was born on June 8, 1936 to Madison and Elsie Borden in Colón, Panama. She graduated high school from Interlaken Central School in 1955.Elsie met Edward, the love of her life, at a USO dance. They were quickly engaged and married six months later at a Methodist Church in Trumansburg, NY, July 9, 1955. They honeymooned in Niagara Falls.Elsie was a loving devoted wife to Edward. She supported him throughout his 22-year career in the U.S. Air Force and 20 years serving as a U.S. Capitol Police Officer. She was a doting mother to two sons, Eddie and Mark.Edward and Elsie lived a life of service to their country. During Edward’s enlisted years, they gave their time assisting in Military Family Services. Elsie served 40 years as a Red Cross Volunteer. Following her husband’s retirement, they continued serving 15 years together, assisting the wounded soldiers who would return to Andrews Air Force Base. Elsie and Edward were honored as the Red Cross Volunteers of the year for 2008 at the Fire and Ice Gala in Washington D.C.Elsie is survived by her steadfast, loving husband of 67 years Edward Smolarsky; sons: Edward A. Smolarsky and Mark Smolarsky and wife, Cindi; grandchildren: Stephanie, Jeremy, Sarah, Matthew, Ashleigh, Jacob, and Amber Great Grand Children: Caleb, Adam, Luke, Jared, Brennan, Caiden, William, Jordan, Madeleine, Hope, Scarlet, Bentley, Kayleigh, Owen: sister, Mary Jamison: brothers, Charles Borden and Joseph Borden and wife Cheryl.In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her daughter in law Margaret “Peggy” Ann Smolarsky, sister, Dorothy Cole and brothers Page Greenwood and Delano Borden.A visitation will be held at Rosedale Funeral Home on April 28, 2023 from 10:30 to the start of Funeral Services at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Rosedale Cemetery.
