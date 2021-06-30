Elizabeth L. Wojcinski, 80 of Spencer, NY, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. She was born on December 8. 1940 in Sayre, PA to the late Elizabeth (Ahart) and Wells Devlen Golden of Spencer, NY.
She spent the majority of her life in the Spencer and Groton area. A lover of animals, she could never turn away a stray in need. You could walk in her house at any time and find birds, cats, dogs, and even turtles. Elizabeth was a member of the North Spencer Baptist Church where she enjoyed spending time with her friends in her later years.
She is survived by her son Rick (Claudia) of Cortland, NY and two grandsons Drew of Atlanta, GA and Jayson of Cortland, NY. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son Dean and sisters Anna Best and Mable Landon.
There will be a memorial service at the North Spencer Baptist Church on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. All friends and family are welcome to attend and stay to enjoy light refreshments and share memories of Elizabeth.
Ithaca College Congratulates Graduates from Tompkins, Tioga Counties
The following natives of Tompkins and Tioga Counties graduated from Ithaca College this past May:
•Madeline Boerman of Lansing (14882) graduated with a BS in Athletic Training.
•Clara Montague of Lansing (14882) graduated with a BS in Television-Radio.
•Meghan Pronti of Lansing (14882) graduated with a BS in Business Administration.
•Tanner Winslow of Lansing (14882) graduated with a BS in Accounting and Business Administration.
•Longze Yuan of Lansing (14882) graduated with a BS in Accounting.
•Mariyah Byrd of Newfield (14867) graduated with a BS in Exercise Science.
•Erwin Heffron of Newfield (14867) graduated with a BS in Business Administration.
•Megan Heroux of Newfield (14867) graduated with a BS in Emerging Media.
•Savanna Scott of Newfield (14867) graduated with a BA in Mathematics (Teaching).
•Lillian Lazenby of Dryden (13053) graduated with a BA in Psychology.
•Taylor Merritt of Spencer (14883) graduated with a BS in Sports Media.
•Aidan DeBolt of Trumansburg (14886) graduated with a BA in Computer Science.
•Mitchell Denman of Trumansburg (14886) graduated with a BS in Accounting.
•Ryan Mitchell of Trumansburg (14886) graduated with a BM in Music with Outside Field.
•Paul Brecht of Groton (13073) graduated with a BS in Sports Media.
•Jamie Myers of Candor (13743) graduated with a BA in Philosophy.
About Ithaca College
Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some 5,000 students, the college offers more than 100 degree programs in its schools of Business, Communications, Humanities and Sciences, Health Sciences and Human Performance, and Music.
