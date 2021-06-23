Edward John Riley, age 75, of Trumansburg, NY, passed away at Cayuga Medical Center, Ithaca, NY, on June 13, 2021. You may know him as Ed, Unk or EJ.
He was born on December 26, 1945, in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of the late Edward W. and Mary M. (Megley) Riley. Ed honorably served his country in Vietnam in the United States Army but was a Firefighter by trade for many years in Brookline, MA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, always willing to lend a hand to anyone who asked.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Judith “Judy” Spence Riley; daughters, Rebecca (Sam) Bryant and Amanda Riley; grandchildren, Keeley, Allyson, Max and Ava Bryant; sisters, Claire (Jimmy) McAdams and Joan Dunphy; sisters-in-law, Judy Giordano and Peggy (Eric) Parker, and brother-in-law Ronnie Spencer; nieces and nephews, Philip Dunphy, Brian (Cathleen Rivard) Dunphy, Keith Riley, Kyle (Audrey) Riley, Ryan (Kellie) Spencer, Shalyn (Sarah Cahill) Spencer, Nathan (Tammy) Parker, Erin (Frank Stewart) Parker, Rachel (Tommy) Parker; and grand nieces and nephews, Maggie and Morgan Dunphy; Tess, Annalee and Eli Parker; Lily, Lucas and Jonah Parker. In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by his siblings, Bob Riley and Margie Spencer, brother-in-law Phil Dunphy.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church of Ulysses, 69 E Main St, Trumansburg, NY 14886. Burial will be private for family at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Ed’s memory to kindly consider the First Presbyterian Church of Ulysses, P.O. Box 597 Trumansburg, NY 14886, or a charity of your choice.
For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.