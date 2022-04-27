Edna Reynolds

Edna S. Reynolds, of Spencer, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Born on Dec. 11, 1932, at her family home, she graduated from Lansing High School.
She worked for 27 years at Babcock Industries, and then worked at HiSpeed Checkweigher as the accounting supervisor until her retirement in 1988. While working at Babcock Industries she met and married the love of her life, Gene Reynolds. Married for 33 glorious years and in those 33 short years they loved to dance, travel, and attend Christ the King church, attend many magistrate conferences and made so many wonderful memories with friends and family. She was very proud to be the wife of Judge Gene Reynolds.
”And we know that in all things, God works for the good of those who love him and have been called according to his purpose.” -Romans 8:28
Edna felt that it was important to give back to one’s community. She demonstrated this by serving as a volunteer for the Food Cupboard of Spencer for 25 years she also served as the Treasurer of the Spencer Sr. Citizens, former Deacon of Christ the King Church, a member of the International Management Council, she was most honored to be recognized as Spencer’s Senior Citizen of the Year in 2006.
Edna is survived by her two daughters Christine Golden (Don Hottenstein) of Spencer and Joanne Fleming (Kevin) of Union Springs. Her sisters Grace Vardabash of Bethlehem PA and Vivian Collins of Lansing, NY. Stepsons: Oscar, Hugh and Richard Reynolds. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Deanna Combess (Brit) Kristina Williams both of KY, Kimberly Peters (Todd) of Newark, NY, Jeffrey Golden (Maggie)of Spencer, Julie Healy (Todd) of Mohawk, NY, Joseph Golden, Syracuse, Christopher Fleming (Rachael) Auburn, NY, Justin and James Reynolds and Brittany Downing(Chris) VA. Great grandchildren Devyn O’Connor, Eve and Rose Golden of Spencer, and Ava Fleming of Auburn.
Also Cameran, Carson, Kaylee, Colin, Corbin, Kalyn, Olivia and Christian, all in Kentucky, Rogue and Valor Downing of Virginia, and great-great granddaughter Saylor Jean.
“Blended families, like all families can have struggles, and joining Gene Reynolds in marriage and family was one of Mom’s biggest blessings and graces in her life. In all Edna remained grateful for the gift of family and connection God gave her when she married her true partner (in dance & life!) the Judge Gene, and until her last breath she thought fondly of her husband, and family lifting them all in prayer.”
Nothing made her happier than spending time with the little ones who affectionately called her Mimi and “Grape Namma.”
She was predeceased by her parents Ed and Florence Gunther, husband Gene Reynolds, sisters Marie Ayers and Ann Holland, brother Leon Seely, son Terry Fudger.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice.
Visitation was at the Allen-Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer on Thursday, April 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. Her funeral services were held at Christ the King Church in Spencer on Friday, April 22, at 11 a.m.
