Dorrie Marie Iaculli, half of the namesake of the iconic “Dorkat” motel in Henrietta, passed away early on February 18, 2023 at the age of 65. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Anna Iaculli, and is survived by her loving children Elizabeth (Arlo) and Tobias, twin sister Kathi (Ron), her two brothers Michael (Vivian), John (Debbie), and many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
During her journey with early-onset dementia, she was lovingly cared for by the staff at Creekstone Memory Care who filled her days with love, laughter, and compassion and was surrounded by David Clauson and many life-long friends, stretching from Ithaca, N.Y. to New Mexico and Colorado including many high school buddies. She departs this world leaving behind many other friends, community members and colleagues – too many to name – who she
loved and cared for greatly. We thank you all.
Dorrie grew up in Henrietta, graduated with a R.N. degree in Denver, Colorado, and spent the majority of her life as a nurse dedicated to caring for her patients. She was an avid volunteer in many organizations in the Ithaca area.
She was an active lady who was usually found going for long walks, swimming in the Finger Lakes in the summertime, making new friends (animal or otherwise), and attending films. She had an eclectic taste in books, music and art, loved thrifting and had a lively, quirky sense of
style.
A long time vegetarian, she enjoyed going to the local farm markets, entertaining guests at her cute little home on Salo drive, and sharing her love of vibrant, healthy food. She embraced life and intensely cared for those in her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
A celebration of Dorrie’s life will be held at a later date at Wisdom's Goldenrod in Hector, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory will be welcomed by any of the organizations in which she volunteered including Ithaca Planned Parenthood, Women's Swimming for Hospice, Loaves
and Fishes of Tompkins County and The Gemm Shop in Trumansburg, N.Y.
