Donna C. Roy, passed away on 7/11/22 suddenly, aged 74. Former nurse in Central New York area for years.  Survived by several brothers and sisters our of area, a local friend: U, B. You would see her at Walmart and Joann Fabrics, riding in the electric cart.

