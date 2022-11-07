Donna C. Roy, passed away on 7/11/22 suddenly, aged 74. Former nurse in Central New York area for years. Survived by several brothers and sisters our of area, a local friend: U, B. You would see her at Walmart and Joann Fabrics, riding in the electric cart.
Title
Get the the latest local news, weather & arts coverage from the Ithaca Times.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recommended for you
This Week's Issue
Trending Today
-
Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison Passed Away
-
Students Report Use of “Roofies” at Off-Campus Parties to Cornell University Police
-
Governor Hochul Announces Grand Opening of $27 Million Affordable Housing Development in Ithaca
-
What To Know On Election Day
-
UPDATE: Three more swastikas found in Whalen Center
Most Popular
Articles
- Historic House to be Restored Through Preservation Agreement
- Former Director of Sustainability Addresses Common Council Over Reasons for Resignation
- New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023
- Tompkins Announces Bank President Gregory J. Hartz to Retire
- City Employees Confront Common Council Over Budget Issues
- What To Know On Election Day
- New York Attorney General Sues Ithaca Landlord for Housing Discrimination
- Tompkins County Legislator Henry Granison Passed Away
- Community Forum: Cornell University Borehole Observatory
- Students Report Use of “Roofies” at Off-Campus Parties to Cornell University Police
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- West End Has Always Been “Other Side Of The Tracks” (3)
- Workers Center Continues Fight to Make Minimum Wage a Living Wage (2)
- Labor Officials Say Starbucks Broke Law By Closing Store in Ithaca (2)
- Letter to the Editor: To NYS Senate Distric 52 Voters (2)
- New Cayuga Park Medical Building Expects to Open in 2023 (1)
- Budget Vote Postponed Until Nov. 9 (1)
- Ithaca Police Identify and Charge Murder Suspect (1)
- New York Gas Prices Rise as Nationwide Prices Fall (1)
- A Tour Of "The Jungle" (1)
- Former Director of Sustainability Addresses Common Council Over Reasons for Resignation (1)
- 50,000 Daffodil Bulbs Planted Along Cayuga Waterfront Trail (1)
- Attorney General James Takes Action Against Central New York Ski Resorts for Unfair and Illegal Practices (1)
- OP-ED: Congress Must Do More to Lower Prescription Drug Costs (1)
- W End Development Challenged By Homelessness (1)
- Ithaca 2023 Budget Overview (1)
Sponsored Links
Online Poll
Like the Ithaca Times on Facebook!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.