06/28/1960–01/31/2020
Deceaseds Obituary: Dennis D, Drury 59, resident of Candor, NY, formerly of Smyrna, Tennessee died unexpectedly on January 31, 2020. Dennis was born in Bridgeport, CT and lived in Smyrna TN prior to relocating to Candor, NY. He was employed by The Home Depot in Ithaca NY and the Village of Candor, NY. Dennis had a passion for horses, enjoyed attending auctions, purchasing storage units and backyard barbecues. He is survived by his Significant other Laura Richards and her son Matthew, His daughter Denise and her husband Daniel Haley of Manchester and three grandchildren. His Son Daryl of Smyrna TN: Five brothers: Al of Ansonia CT, Randy (Kay) of Coldwater MS, Jessie(Patsy) of Smithville TN Bruce Drury of Smithville TN, Glen Drury of Franklin TN, Three Sisters: Donna Faulkner Drury of Villa Rica Ga, Holly Goins of Eagleville TN, Vivian Delonais of Portland TN, Several Aunts and Uncles,Nieces and Cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Alfred H. Drury Sr. and Carol Jean (Wicks) Drury and brother Wayne Edward Drury Sr. A Celebration of Dennis' Life will be held on February 23, 2020 at 2 pm. at the Danby Gathery 1774 Danby Rd. Ithaca NY Dennis had a unique sense of humor, a generous heart and will be missed by many.
