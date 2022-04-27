Dale Lewis Jewell, 73, of Halsey Valley, died Friday, April 22, at Elderwood in Waverly, NY.
He was born in Waverly, NY on September 30, 1948 the son of the late James and Doris (Tubbs) Jewell.
He is survived his wife Laura (Horvath) Jewell, son Tim (Missy) Jewell, daughter Corene (Jerry) Beeman, step daughter Justyne Bertuzzi, four grandchildren: Dale Ty, Troy, Sidney, Logan; sister Louise (Ken) Ellison, nephew, niece and uncle Bucky Tubbs.
Dale was a longtime dairy farmer.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 28, at 11 a.m. at the Halsey Valley United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Halsey Valley United Methodist Church, 497 Hamilton Valley Rd., Spencer, NY 14883.
