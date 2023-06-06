|At age 88, Barbara A. Daley, an extraordinary woman and beloved mother, passed away on May 28, 2023 in Marietta, GA.She is remembered for her endless thoughtfulness, creativity, and generosity - which she used to create a world of joy, warmth, laughter, and love for her family. Born in 1934 in Groton, NY as the youngest of eight children, she became a beautiful and much-liked young woman who was selected Junior Prom Queen by her fellow classmates in high school and a good friend to her fellow teachers-to-be at Potsdam State University in New York. It was while attending college that she met Donald O. Daley with whom she created a successful 50-year marriage and a family of four children, seven grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. She will be missed for her good cooking, her eye for style, her steadfast loyalty and support, and her ability to make even simple moments magical. Perhaps most of all, she will be missedbecause she was truly sweet and fun. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Donald, and eldest son, Patrick. She is survived her son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Lauren Daley of De Soto, KS; daughter and son-in-law, David and Lonni Connelly of Marietta, GA; and son, Daniel Daley of New London, CT. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at alzfdn.org.Barbara leaves the world a better place for having shared her life and talents.
