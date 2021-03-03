Anne Woodring

Anne J. Woodring, formerly of Steam Mill Road in Odessa and Salo Drive in Trumansburg, passed away at Cayuga Ridge Nursing Facility on Friday, February 19, 2021, where she had been a resident since 2018.
Anne was born in Covert, NY on January 22, 1932, the oldest daughter of the late Herman and Edith (Beardslee) Switzer and was raised and educated in the Trumansburg area. She served as a receptionist and band member in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) in 1950 where she met her husband “Woody”. She worked as a receptionist at American Agriculturist in Ithaca for 14 years, and briefly at clerk’s office for the Town of Hector before retiring. Anne was known for her generous nature, musical talent, and especially for her love of music, family, and home. All who entered her home or family were welcomed with open arms. During her residence at Cayuga Ridge, she cheered both residents and staff with her gift of piano playing. She will always be remembered by her unforgettable red hair and bright red lipstick smile.
Anne is survived by her children, Michael Woodring of Odessa, Douglas (Elizabeth) Woodring of Trumansburg, Patti Jo (Marty) Picinich of California, and Rebecca (Bob) Abadie of Ohio; 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren; her sisters, Helen Foulks of Arizona, Carol Holland of Windsor, and Bonnie Slocum Cook of Trumansburg; and some cousins, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Leon Lewis Woodring in 2001, her daughter, Teresa Robinson; and siblings, Mary Ellen Contento, Clyde Switzer, Leigh Switzer, Kathie Wright and Connie Slocum.
Calling Hours will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Ness-Sibley Funeral Home, 23 South Street in Trumansburg. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 12:00pm at the funeral home. Prayers of committal will follow at Hector Union Cemetery in Burdett. Kindly consider a donation in Anne’s memory to the Drama/Music Department at Trumansburg Central School District.
