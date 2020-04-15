An estimation by the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC), which was released in late-March, paints a stark picture of the economic impact of COVID-19.
It evaluated potential losses that counties would incur, and without a sizable contribution from the state or federal government to shore up differences, would leave many like Seneca in a difficult position.
Officials are not certain of the answer, or when they will be forced to make one, but NYSAC estimates that $1.1 to $3.3 million will be lost in revenue for the County’s operating budget. For Seneca, the data paints an interesting picture, showcasing how reliant it is on sales tax as a means to float the annual budget.
Frequently, Seneca is compared to neighboring Schuyler or Yates Counties. Both small, rural municipalities that feature similar challenges. That said, they are objectively slightly larger by comparison. That said, the dollar amount by which Seneca would lose compared to those counties is massive.
NYSAC issued two models of revenue loss, which were described as “mild” and “severe.” The mild model shows Seneca losing $1.1 million, or 4.2 percent. Meanwhile, Schuyler and Yates lose out on $613,000 and $470,000, respectively. The severe scenario cuts deeper, showing a $3.3 million loss for Seneca, compared to a $1.8 million and $1.4 million, respectively, for Schuyler and Yates.
What does all that mean, though? County Manager Mitch Rowe said in an email shortly after the report was published that he believed Seneca would come closer to losing what the “severe” model outlined. To that end, it could mean tax increases or cuts to services.
What else does it mean, though? As small business owners around Seneca scramble to apply for Payroll Protection Program loans, larger companies have begun the unsightly process of furloughing employees. Del Lago Resort & Casino had to furlough more than 1,100 workers. While reopening may come within 30 to 60 days for small businesses, like stores and restaurants, it remains unclear when massive facilities could reopen, or continue operation with 1,100 employees, and thousands of daily customers.
The statement released by del Lago suggested as much when the layoffs occurred. Lance Young, Executive Vice President, said that employees would receive healthcare coverage for six months from the date of furlough, which was April 9. He said coverage would continue whether the Casino’s doors reopened in that timeframe or not.
The economic impact to Seneca County’s bottom line could be significantly worse than the “severe” model projections if one of the region’s largest individual employers is planning for the possibility of a closure beyond six months.
A couple weeks before a near-complete economic shutdown, Vinnie Esposito, who leads the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council, and was appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo to that post several years ago, expressed his concern with the economy-at-large.
“I’m not concerned about a slowing of the economic development programs in New York State,” he explained. “I am concerned about the general economic picture in our country, how the markets are doing, how the economy is doing, because we’re building momentum. And we need to make sure we’re protecting and diversifying our economy as much as possible.”
He noted that his concerns surrounding the prospect of ensuring the region’s economy could survive something. Admittedly, a global pandemic was probably not on his radar. Especially one that would overtly shut down the tourism-space of the economy.
For counties like Seneca, they should probably not be looking to New York State for help. Governor Andrew Cuomo has been frank in his assessment of the state’s finances. “We’re spending money we don’t have,” he said in a press conference last week. Estimates from the budget office at this time show that New York could be as much as $15 billion in the red when this chapter of pandemic response ends.
At this point, there are more questions than answers, and last week, Cuomo expanded the executive order to include more businesses that otherwise have operated under the “essential” guidelines issued in March.
