The north bound direction of North Meadow Street will be narrowed from three lanes to just one lane, north bound, beginning at the intersection of West Seneca Street and ending north of the intersection of West Buffalo Street tomorrow, July 22.
Drivers should expect traffic delays along Meadow Street (north bound NYS RT 13) from the intersection of Elmira Road going north up to the intersection of West Court Street. The right turn lane for traffic westbound on West Buffalo Street turning right (north) onto North Meadow Street will be closed, and no right turns from West Buffalo Street onto North Meadow Street will be possible during the work
The construction will be to replace malfunctioning check valves and will occur during working hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The city suggests For west bound traffic on West Buffalo Street drivers turn right (north) onto North Meadow Street then turn right (north) onto either N. Cayuga, N. Albany, or N. Plain Streets., go 1-block north, turn left (west) on West Court Street, and take West Court Street all the way to North Meadow Street.
For additional information contact: Don Corwin, Erik Whitney, or James Lauper, DPW, Water & Sewer Division (607) 272-1717
