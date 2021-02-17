The Waterloo Police Department is now using body cameras.
The Finger Lakes Times reports that the changeover occurred last week. The body cameras will be required for all shifts, according to Chief Jason Godley.
He hopes that the program will lead to more effective transparency, and better evidence in criminal cases. Godley also told the Finger Lakes Times that he hopes it improves training for officers.
Several law enforcement agencies across the region and state have started using body cameras.
This article was originally published on FingerLakes1.com.
