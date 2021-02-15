Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 24F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow and ice expected.