Police in Seneca Falls arrested a 58-year-old Waterloo man following a domestic incident on State St.
Stephen Rapini, 58, was charged with one count of criminal diversion of prescription medication following the incident.
Police say they made contact with all individuals involved upon arrival. During the investigation it was determined that Rapini was in possession of another person’s prescription medication container and medication.
The charge will be answered at a later date.
This story was originally published on FingerLakes1.com on Feb. 15.
