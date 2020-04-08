The Village of Lansing Board of Trustees set a public hearing on April 20 for the budget for the 2020–2021 fiscal year during a Zoom meeting on April 6.
In his overview of the budget, Mayor Donald Hartill said the village should be in a good financial position for the upcoming year.
“We do have comfortable fund balances,” Hartill said. “We can actually survive a year if we had to without any real problems. We have no debt, and the roads are in pretty good shape.”
However, the economic toll the COVID-19 outbreak is taking at the state level could impact the budget. The village is projected to receive $160,000 in state aid in the upcoming fiscal year, but there could be a significant chunk taken out of that total from the state government depending on where it stands financially in the coming months.
“So far the state funding is on track, but there’s a threat, sort of mid-summer, to revisit that,” Hartill said. “I expect that to be revisited, because the state has to be in significant financial trouble at the moment.”
Hartill said the village plans on keeping the same tax rate of the previous fiscal year, which was $1.50 per thousand. At the same time, he said the village needs to be understanding with any potential financial challenges its residents may face due to the outbreak.
“I’d like to not increase our tax rate,” he said. “But then there’s probably going to be some people who can’t pay those taxes. I think we’re going to have to be very flexible in how we go forward.”
While he said the village could hold off on some construction projects to alleviate any burdens on taxpayers – such as sidewalk repairs or the repairment/replacement of the sewer main along Dart Drive – Hartill said there are some major infrastructure issues that will need to be addressed in the coming fiscal year.
“This afternoon, we had a fairly big water main break on Brown Road, and so Northwoods and that area were without water for most of the afternoon,” he said. “John [Courtney], I’m pretty sure, has that under control now, but it’s one of these breaks that we’ve seen way too many of in our old infrastructure, where they dug down through the rocks that we have and didn’t vet it properly, and so when the ground thaws, as it did this last few weeks, the pipe gets in a bind, so-to-speak.”
“One of our big projects is a sewer project. Part of that funding comes … through the town [of Lansing] from a private individual. We still don’t have a final document [for] doing that. So that could easily be put on hold. I’m just trying to be as realistic as I can about what we’re likely able to accomplish this coming year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.