The Village of Groton Board of Trustees unanimously passed the budget for the village for the 2020–2021 fiscal year at a meeting on April 20.
Highlights from the new budget include an eight-percent decrease in the tax rate, which is dropping from 9.12 percent to 8.42 percent in the new fiscal year. The village is anticipated to see an increase in real property tax revenue as well. The 2020–2021 total is projected to be $796,205, which would be a little more than a two-percent increase from the 2019–2020 total of $780,500.
Village Clerk Nancy Niswender said it is unknown yet how the COVID-19 outbreak will impact the village’s current and new budget.
“It depends on what the state does and what the government does; if they take away any of our current income that they are going to be giving us,” Niswender said. “And of course sales tax. We don’t know.”
“So we just have to go with what we have and make adjustments as we go along,” she said.
The village is supposed to receive $450,000 in revenue from sales taxes distributed by county during the 2019–2020 fiscal year. The village is also expected to receive less in state aid, regardless of what transpires during the outbreak, in the 2020–2021 fiscal year. The approved state aid total for 2020–2021 of $79,310 would be about a 19-percent decrease from the modified 2019–2020 state aid total of $98,242.31.
“The only thing I might say is with everything going on, it happens even in the best of times, we could be three days into this budget and something may pop up and surprise us,” village administrator Charles Rankin said. “I think it’s an excellent job Nancy did on it.”
Aside from approving the new budget, Mayor Chris Neville authorized resident Monica Dykeman to set up a small food pantry in the lot of the pavilion along Main Street. The pantry will be stocked with food from the Friendship Donations Network, which, according to its website, is an Ithaca-based organization that rescues foods with nutritional value, that have a short shelf life and cannot be found at a traditional food pantry and brings those foods to a community in need.
The board also passed a resolution to suspend late fees for sewer and water bills during the COVID-19 outbreak.
