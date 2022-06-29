Autumn Leaves Used Books is a used bookstore on The Commons (115 E. State St.) containing over 60,000 books and 10,000 records. It also houses a cafe upstairs. This cafe space was formerly Ten Forward Cafe, but it closed down when the pandemic hit. This temporarily left shoppers and bookworms without their fair trade organic coffee and other beverage fixes and vegan treats between bookshelf browses. But Saturday, June 18, the cafe space reopened as Via’s Cookies Cafe.
The cafe launch ran 12-6 p.m. People could try cookie samples and learn about upcoming events that would take place in the cafe, as it plans to start holding events on weekends to entice customers and encourage creative initiatives, particularly by BIPOC and LGBTQ+ artists. People could also sign up for a cookie CSA, a biweekly box of a dozen assorted cookies, with one of the flavors being a seasonal cookie whose flavor changes monthly.
The cafe is run by Olivia “Via” Carpenter, who had approached Autumn Leaves bookstore owner Joe Wetmore back in November of 2021 to rent the space. Carpenter is the founder and owner of Via’s Cookies, a cookie company that seeks to provide delicious cookies to people with and without food restrictions, while also helping struggling BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students. Carpenter has been baking and selling the cookies themselves since she was in high school but officially licensed her business as an LLC during the pandemic.
A recent Ithaca College graduate, Carpenter quickly realized after back-to-back jobs that she had a strong entrepreneurial spirit. “The tipping point that made [Via’s Cookies] all started was when I was living above Nothing Nowhere on The Commons — that little coffee shop that Caleb [Harrington] runs — and I was like, ‘I wonder what would happen if I sold a few cookies there? Just a few.’ And so I made some cookies, brought them to him, and he said ‘Whoa, these taste amazing. We’ll put them in here.’ And so, because I did that, I had to make a logo, the packaging,” Carpenter said.
Simultaneously, Carpenter signed up for the Ithaca College Startup Business Pitch Demo Day, where student entrepreneurs from all majors and class years present their most brilliant business concepts to seasoned entrepreneurs and compete for a portion of startup funding. Carpenter was awarded $5,800, giving her the money needed to become an official LLC. There was no turning back.
The cafe is also a “safe space” for art from marginalized artists. The walls feature art from local Black and LGBTQ+ artists, including Black artist Lauren Reid. Reid’s artwork ranges from charcoal drawings to pastel drawings, but she’s primarily a painter, her medium of choice being oil paintings. The paintings are primarily of human faces and figures, often abstractly painted on vibrant backgrounds. These paintings are intended to be emotionally expressive, while also being vehicles of social change.
Social justice, particularly pertaining to that of economic equality for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ students, is also a major part of Carpenter’s business, as she was a Black student from a lower-income background.
“I want to give other students, people like me, the opportunity to have fun with their college experience, and even high school and middle school [experiences] because it goes all the way back. The education system is the same all the way through,” Carpenter said.
At least 5% of her cookie sales go toward these students. Carpenter has a link on her website that enables donors to contribute directly to specific students.
Cafe pickup options, online purchases, and donation opportunities can be found at Carpenter’s website, https://www.viascookies.com/ .
